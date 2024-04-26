Nick Viall doesn’t understand how some of the Vanderpump Rules stars are struggling financially.

“I am floored by how all of the times where these Vanderpump characters specifically talk about how much money they don’t have,” Viall, 43, said on the Tuesday, April 23, episode of his “Viall Files” podcast.

Viall shared a snippet of the conversation via his Instagram captioning the clip, “The math ain’t mathing.”

He explained in the clip that it boggled his mind that some of the cast who have been part of VPR “for the better part of a decade” and have “[amassed] a large social media” following still face money woes. While Viall doesn’t know exactly how some of the stars face financial hardship, he theorized that not creating a nest egg could be the problem.

“There’s a lot of people not saving, unfortunately, I think that’s the new norm these days,” he reflected. “And I think the Vanderpump cast is a good example of how you can make a lot of money and still be poor if you have no spending control.”

Viall also acknowledged that even when wealthy people are good with their money it can “go quick.”

Over the years, several VPR cast members have been candid about their struggles to stay afloat financially. In a February episode of VPR, Tom Sandoval opened up about his lack of cash following his breakup with Ariana Madix to his pal Tom Schwartz.

“My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn’t paid any of the bills for, like, f–king eight months, man,” Sandoval said while noting he had to move “$1,000 around to this account” and “$500 from this account” to pay the mortgage on their shared home.

Sandoval and Madix’s dramatic breakup last year was a hot topic in the media and brought more eyes to the Bravo series. Sandoval and Madix split in March 2023, after she learned he was having an affair with their former costar Raquel “Rachel” Leviss.

Following the drama, dubbed Scandoval, many of the show’s stars seemingly benefited financially as more opportunities opened due to the cast’s popularity. Sandoval previously called out his costars for profiting on the scandal.

“Using all these things as content for their podcast. Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana,” he said during an April 2023 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “You want to know so you have more content for your podcast. It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”