Baby’s first mirrorball trophy! Nikki Bella rejoiced with her 3-month-old son, Matteo, after fiancé Artem Chigvintsev won Dancing With the Stars season 29 with his partner, Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Yay!!! @theartemc & @kaitlynbristowe !!!!” the retired WWE star, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, November 23. “Wow what an amazing season!! And way to conquer a dream!! Both of you! Love you girly! And Artem love you so much! Beyond proud of you! I know what this truly means to you! And my heart couldn’t be happier for you!!”

In the midst of celebrating the news, Bella recorded a video with Matteo and her twin sister, Brie Bella.

“We were just giving the boys a bath, and we just found out the best news ever! Bella Army, you guys rock — and Bachelor Nation. But Kaitlyn and Artem won!” she exclaimed.

Nikki lounged in bed with her son and 3-month-old nephew Buddy, telling Matteo, “Baby, your daddy won! He’s bringing home the mirrorball trophy” as he smiled for the camera. She then started singing “If You’re Happy and You Know It” before Brie, 37, leaned into the frame to tell Chigvintsev, 38, and Bristowe, 35, that they “did amazing this season,” adding, “Both of you guys deserve it.”

During Monday night’s finale, the Russian dancer and the former Bachelorette finished in first place, defeating Catfish’s Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson, rapper Nelly and Daniella Karagach and One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and Sasha Farber.

Now that the ABC competition has come to an end, Chigvintsev can return to full-time dad mode. Earlier this month, Nikki exclusively told Us Weekly that being away from her fiancé “has definitely been a struggle” as a new mother.

“It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs,” she told Us. “It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

The former wrestler, who got engaged to Chigvintsev in November 2019 after one year of dating, revealed that she and the Burn the Floor alum made a pact to go to therapy after he wrapped DWTS.

“We’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other,” she explained. “We finally both just said, like, ‘We need to bring someone in to help us so we don’t get [back] into that place.’”