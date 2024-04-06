Olivia Rodrigo has guts and she’s not afraid to show it during her concerts, especially when it comes to pulling off surprise celebrity duets.

During her Friday, April 5, concert in New York City, Rodrigo, 21, brought out Noah Kahan for a cover of his song “Stick Season.”

“I found his music about a year ago and I instantly became obsessed,” the pop star quipped to the crowd at Madison Square Garden, per social media footage. “He’s an incredible songwriter, an incredible singer [and] I went to his concert last year. He was an incredible performer, just a real awesome guy.”

She added, “I like him so much I even covered one of his songs … and I’m so excited because tonight he’s here to sing it with me. Will you please give it up for Noah Kahan!”

Kahan, 27, wore a gray cardigan with a white T-shirt and matching jeans, strumming “Stick Season” on a brown acoustic guitar. Rodrigo, meanwhile, played along on a purple guitar.

After the show, Rodrigo gushed about the moment via her social media pages.

“‘Stick Season’ at Madison Square Garden,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday. “@noahkahanmusic is the greatest of allllll time!!!!!!”

Kahan replied via Instagram, calling the actress’ cover “better than the original.” He added, “Olivia, you’re a star. Best show I’ve ever seen.”

In a follow-up note on his X page, Kahan further referred to Rodrigo as a “special talent and person.”

“I just can’t thank her and her band and team for inviting me to sing tonight,” he wrote. “You deserve it all @oliviarodrigo.”

Rodrigo has been a vocal fan of Kahan’s ever since she covered “Stick Season” in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge in October 2023. One month later, Kahan returned the favor and covered her song “Lacy” on the same radio show.

“I love Noah Kahan, I think he’s so great, and he’s very inspiring,” Rodrigo gushed to Variety in January, adding she was hopeful that they could collaborate on an original track “one of these days.”

Rodrigo and Kahan’s BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge covers will be released on vinyl on Saturday, April 20, to celebrate Record Store Day.

“Stick Season” was Kahan’s big breakout single, which dropped in 2022, off his debut album of the same name. “Lacy,” meanwhile appears on Rodrigo’s sophomore LP, Guts.

“Just all my songs are about me and just how I feel,” she previously told Today about the origins of the 2023 song and her potential inspirations. “I don’t know.”