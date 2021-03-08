Keeping it cordial! Olivia Wilde celebrated her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis after he won big at the 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 7.

“Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! @jasonsudeikis @hanwaddingham @brendanhunting @joekellyjk47 @VDOOZER!” the filmmaker, 36, tweeted. “So happy for you guys.”

Referencing Sudeikis, 45, keeping things casual in a sweatshirt during the virtual awards ceremony, Wilde added, “I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year.”

The Apple TV+ show and its cast members won three awards on Sunday: Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Sudeikis) and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Waddingham).

During his acceptance speech, the Horrible Bosses star thanked his ex-fiancée and told viewers that she had played an integral part in getting Ted Lasso off the ground.

“Otis and Daisy’s mom, Olivia … had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,” he said, referencing the former couple’s 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. “She was like, ‘You and Bill [Lawrence] and Joe [Kelly] love doing that so much you should do it as a TV show.’ I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2020 that Wilde and Sudeikis had called off their seven-year engagement. She is now dating Harry Styles, while the Saturday Night Live alum has been linked to his Ted Lasso costar Keeley Hazell.

The timeline confused fans as a source close to the Booksmart director told Us that she ended their engagement in early 2020 while a Sudeikis insider insisted it happened “after she already had gotten close” to the former One Direction member, 27.

“Olivia and Harry were able to keep their relationship under wraps for a bit before it became public knowledge,” a third source exclusively told Us of the Don’t Worry Darling costars. “They were very careful about it and even sleuthy at times, although the small group of people who were on set with them every day eventually figured it out.”

Sudeikis, for his part, has been spotted at Hazell’s London home several times in recent weeks, including during the 2021 Golden Globe Awards in February. However, a fourth source told Us that the actor and the model, 34, “are not dating” and that he is “still really heartbroken” about his breakup from Wilde.