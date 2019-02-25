That’s a wrap! The 91st annual Academy Awards came to a close on Sunday, February 24, but the memories from the biggest night in Hollywood are still fresh in everyone’s minds.

The 2019 Oscars kicked off with an incredible performance by Adam Lambert and original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor. The musicians paid tribute to the late Freddie Mercury with a rendition of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” which brought the audience to their feet.

Rami Malek, who won best actor for his portrayal of Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, best actress nominee Glenn Close, best actor nominee Christian Bale and more stars could be seen singing and dancing along as the trio rocked the Dolby Theater.

The show, which had no host, continued with Bette Midler singing a dazzling rendition of “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns. However, the most talked-about performance of the night was Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s duet of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

The chemistry between Gaga, 32, and Cooper, 44, was apparent as they sang the powerful tune, which won for best original song later in the evening. Fans freaked out on social media, with one tweeting: “If you try to tell me Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga aren’t in love, I am going to call you a liar. #Oscars.”

But performances weren’t the only thing that happened at the show. Malek, 37, celebrated his first Oscars win by leaning over and giving real-life girlfriend Lucy Boynton, who played his onscreen love in the movie, a sweet kiss. “Lucy, you’re the heart of this film,” he said during his acceptance speech. “You are beyond immensely talented. You have captured my heart.”

Check out the video above to relive these and the rest of the best moments from the 2019 Academy Awards, all in just 60 seconds!

