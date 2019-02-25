So much to talk about! From sweet moments to emotional speeches — and of course, best dressed — Us Weekly is breaking down the 2019 Oscars.

Us was joined by style expert Robert Verdi for a segment sponsored by Starbucks Plus Coffee to chat everything that happened at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24. While it was hard to agree upon which stars stole the show with their fashion, there was one thing that was universal: the breathtaking performance from Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Verdi gushed over the duet of “Shallow” from the A Star Is Born costars, telling Us’ Christina Garibaldi, Travis Cronin and Gwen Flamberg that “you could really feel the heat” from Cooper, 44, and Gaga, 32.

Another honorable mention for cutest duo was Flamberg’s pick of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who she referred to as “Latin Barbie and Ken.” Cronin’s choice was gal pals Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph.

The funny ladies took the stage at the beginning of the show, after Adam Lambert and Queen performed “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions,” and Oscars viewer took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Though the show went hostless after Kevin Hart stepped down from the gig in December 2018 when old homophobic comments of his resurfaced, Fey, Poehler and Rudolph opened the show with a hilarious mini-monologue. Twitter users went wild, sharing their thoughts about the threesome hosting the entire show.

“It is one hour in. I am not missing the host. I am missing Tina, Amy, Maya, and Melissa. Do with that what you will, @TheAcademy,” one user wrote.

For more about the 2019 Oscars, watch the video above!

