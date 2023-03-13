A red carpet faux pas. Kate Hudson had to correct a reporter who told her she’d previously won an Oscar during a pre-ceremony interview on Sunday, March 12.

“Kate, you know what it’s like to win an Oscar,” ABC correspondent George Pennacchio began while interviewing the Almost Famous actress, 43, before the 95th Academy Awards.

After realizing what the journalist said, the California native smoothly corrected him. “I’ve never won an Oscar,” Hudson said with a smirk. “I’ve been nominated. … But I’m sure it’s amazing!”

Attempting to recover, the host replied, “I gave you one in my head.”

The Bride Wars actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2001 for her role as Penny Lane in Almost Famous, but she lost to Marcia Gay Harden, who played artist Lee Krasner in Pollock.

Hudson recently starred in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at Sunday’s awards show. The trophy ultimately went to Sarah Polley, who adapted Women Talking from Miriam Toews‘ novel of the same name.

After her 2001 Oscar loss, Hudson revealed that her mother’s partner, Kurt Russell, gave her valuable advice about how to cope with missing out on Hollywood’s biggest honor. The Death Proof actor, 71, has been in a relationship with Goldie Hawn since 1983.

“Something Kurt said to me at the Oscars after I lost [was], ‘Congratulations. You can now go have your career,’” Hudson recalled during a 2017 interview on ABC Radio’s “No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis” podcast. “[That] was, like, such a great thing to say, because it’s just starting. I was 21, so it was kind of amazing to have that so young and then just start working, and having that kind of demand at a young age is just incredible.”

Russell, for his part, has never won an Oscar either, but Hawn, 77, triumphed in 1970 for her performance in Cactus Flower. At the time, the Overboard actress was just 24 years old.

Hawn didn’t actually attend the ceremony when she won, in part because she thought she had no shot. “I never got dressed up. I never got to pick up the award,” she told Variety earlier this month. “I regret it. It’s something that I look back on now and think, ‘It would have been so great to be able to have done that.’”

The First Wives Club star — who also scored a 1981 nomination for Private Benjamin — didn’t watch the Oscars at home either, having forgotten the ceremony was on TV that night. “Then I woke up to a phone call at, like, 4 in the morning. And it was a man’s voice and he said, ‘Hey, congratulations, you got it,'” Hawn recalled. “‘I got what?’ ‘You got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.’”

After thanking the man, Hawn hung up, called her parents and “had a good cry” about her success.