Blink and you’ll miss it! Outer Banks fans have questions after spotting several major editing errors in various season 3 scenes.

After the hit Netflix series debuted on Thursday, February 23, viewers were quick to point out a handful of onscreen mistakes. In response to a scene from the second episode, a social media user noted that Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Rafe’s (Drew Starkey) stunt doubles made an appearance during an action-packed moment.

“Outer Banks editors need to be fired,” the fan joked in reference to a clip that briefly showed different people playing the characters as they jumped into a van to get away from Carlos Singh’s (Andy McQueen) mansion.

The same commentator later uploaded a clip of Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) getting on a motorcycle. However, a shot from above showed the appearance of Davis’ stunt double due to a difference in hairstyles.

A second viewer also spotted an on-camera switch when Kiara and JJ (Rudy Pankow) are seen riding away from her house on a bike. For a quick moment, the back of JJ’s head doesn’t appear to be Pankow, 24, because of the darker hair color.

During the new season of Outer Banks, fans watched the lengthy treasure hunt come to an end in El Dorado. John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah ​(Madelyn Cline) were able to find the City of Gold — but lost both of their fathers as a result. A time-jump was introduced in the final scene of the season which showed the next chapter for the main group.

Creator Jonas Pate recently opened up about the decision to skip forward for season 4.

“I mean, the rebels always become the status quo eventually, right? So, it is sort of an age-old story. Where do you go from here when you’ve achieved so much? That’s all the stuff we are excited to dig into in the next few seasons,” he hinted to Prime Timer on Monday, February 27. “The actors are getting older, and we definitely wanted to move into this new phase of life so there is fertile territory to dig into it. We want to rhyme what’s coming next with the past but not repeat it.”

According to Pate, it was important to connect the next mystery to North Carolina’s historic tales of Blackbeard’s treasure.

“We were all Blackbeard junkies, as are most North Carolinians,” he continued. “We have always wanted to tell that story and the sort of architecture of the show tends to be 70 or 80 percent of the show in North Carolina, and then some far-flung adventure. And I think even with Blackbeard, the shape of the show will still continue like that.”

Pate also teased that the aftermath of El Dorado will come into play, adding, “That’s the fun part of the show. We aren’t going to walk away from what’s happened but rather lean into it and think through what this all looks like for these characters and how people will perceive them after this. It will change the rhythm of the story, for sure.”

Season 3 of Outer Banks is now streaming on Netflix.