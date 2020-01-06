Accidents happen! Joey King revealed that she suffered a bump to her head after her The Act costar Patricia Arquette accidentally hit her with her Golden Globe.

“Not everyone can say Patricia Arquette accidentally hit them in the head with her Golden Globe. But I can,” King, 20, captioned an up-close Instagram selfie, putting her rather large welt on full-display.

The funny incident attracted plenty of comments from King’s celebrity friends. Yara Shahidi, for one, noted that being bumped by Arquette, 51, was “an honor.” Vanessa Hudgens and Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton both regarded the bruising as “iconic,” while Kaitlyn Dever replied: “OH MY GOD.”

During the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, the Oscar winner won the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film, award for playing a fictionalized version of Dee Dee Blanchard in Hulu’s The Act. In her acceptance speech, she used the time to describe the U.S. as a nation “on the brink of war” and highlighted the Australia bushfires.

King recently gushed about her admiration for Arquette, noting how she’s “absolutely” learned from working with the acclaimed star. “She’s taught me so much,” the Kissing Booth actress told Us Weekly and other reporters at the 7th Annual Gold Meets Golden at the Virginia Robinson Gardens and Estates in Beverly Hills on Saturday, January 4. “And she’s just one of the greatest friends that I’ve ever had.”

Like Arquette, King also received a Golden Globe nomination for her acting efforts in The Act as Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a woman who was convicted of the 2015 of her mother. King, who is a first-time Golden Globe, opened up about being recognized for the mini-series via Instagram last month.

“My mother sent me a voice memo this morning that said ‘Good morning Emmy nominee, Critics Choice award nominee, and now Golden Globe nominee,’” she wrote on December 9. “Hearing that, I started to cry tears of absolute gratitude. Thank you thank you thank you to the HFPA for recognizing me alongside such brilliant actresses. Working on The Act impacted me so deeply as a person and as an actress in a way that I feel changed forever. I’ve gained more perspective, empathy, knowledge, and vulnerability to name a few things.”

She continued, “Digging into Gypsy’s mindset was the most challenging work I’ve done, and I attribute so much of the way it resonated to @patriciaarquette and @calumworthy. Thank you for being the most generous people I’ve met. Acting with you, laughing with you and creating with you was a gift. Everyone involved in this show has a special place in my heart forever.

Here’s to the future everyone. @goldenglobes.”

With the reporting by Emily Marcus