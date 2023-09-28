Patrick J. Adams is taking accountability after realizing he made an error in reminiscing about his time on Suits.

“The last couple of days I foolishly and thoughtlessly let a trip down Suits memory lane distract me from the very real and ongoing fight everyone in @sagaftra continues to wage in its effort to win our membership realistic 21st century compensation and protections,” he wrote via his Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 27.

Adams, 42, apologized for his “embarrassing oversight,” noting, “So grateful for those who gently and swiftly course corrected me here and I look forward to continuing the fight in the days and weeks ahead.”

He concluded his statement with the hashtag, “#sagaftrastrong.”

Adams portrayed Mike Ross on the USA Network series, which aired for nine seasons from 2011 to 2019. Earlier this week, he shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of himself and costar Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane, and other former Suits stars.

“I miss my friends,” he captioned one photo of Markle, 42, laying barefoot on the floor with costar Sarah Rafferty.

Suits has seen a resurgence in popularity this year after it became available to stream on Netflix and Peacock. Despite the show’s second wind, Adams is restricted from discussing the project as a member of SAG-AFTRA while the organization remains on strike.

Following in the footsteps of the WGA, the actors’ union officially began its strike in July. The ongoing labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is the union’s first since 1980. (The last time SAG-AFTRA and the WGA were on strike simultaneously was in 1960.)

The AMPTP represents several major film studios, including Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros., and television networks from ABC, CBS and Fox to Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+. Hollywood productions have largely been on pause as actors continue their fight for a fair contract. (Due to union guidelines, stars are unable to promote projects that were filmed under the previous AMPTP contract.)

While SAG-AFTRA is still on strike, writers returned to work on Wednesday after reaching a temporary agreement with the AMPTP over the weekend. The WGAE Council and WGAW Board unanimously voted on Tuesday, September 26, for the 148-day strike to end. An official ratification vote to approve the new deal will be held from October 2 through October 9, per Variety.

As news broke of the strike’s end, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the WGA on its victory. “We applaud your dedication, diligence and unwavering solidarity over the last five months and are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you as creative partners in the entertainment industry,” read a statement shared via social media. “We look forward to reviewing the terms of the WGA and AMPTP’s tentative agreement. And we remain ready to resume our own negotiations with the AMPTP as soon as they are prepared to engage on our proposals in a meaningful way.”