Together again! Pete Davidson joined his Saturday Night Live costars for a virtual reunion amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The season 45 stars caught up through a Zoom video call on Thursday, April 9. In a photo from the chat, the 26-year-old Big Time Adolescence actor smiled from ear to ear. He also gave a thumbs up.

Aidy Bryant and Chloe Fineman were among the cast members who shared screen grabs from the catch-up session, revealing that a new Saturday Night Live episode would air on Saturday, April 11. The episode will be filmed remotely.

“NEW EPISODE OF @nbcsnl on Saturday. I miss my friends! #SNLatHome,” the 32-year-old Shrill actress noted via Instagram, while Fineman, 31, wrote, “What a Zoom! This Sat Night! @nbcsnl #snlathome.”

Last month, Saturday Night Live was delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus spread. The disruption came after Daniel Craig hosted an episode on March 7, during which The Weeknd served as the musical guest. It was slated to return on March 28 with John Krasinski hosting and Dua Lipa as the performer, but the postponed season was announced weeks before on March 16.

Meanwhile, Davidson has been absent from several live episodes during the show’s 45th season. He was not present during the season’s earlier episodes due to filming for the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel, which is slated to debut in August 2021. However, he was also a no-show during Saturday Night Live’s last filmed episode, which occurred after he criticized the sketch series in a candid interview.

On February 24, the Staten Island native hinted at potentially leaving Saturday Night Live during an interview with Charlamagne Tha God. “It’s a hard thing to do cause you don’t want to ever pull the trigger too early. But everybody’s always been like, ‘You’ll know when you know and it’ll be alright,’” the comedian said. “I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it.”

Davidson added, “It’s like, whose side are you on? You know, I have a weird feeling in that building where I don’t know whose team they’re playing for, really — If I’m the joke or I’m in on the joke.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Davidson, who joined the show in 2014, skipped a Saturday Night Live afterparty following the February 29 episode, which was hosted by his pal John Mulaney. “A lot of the cast members who were there noted that Pete’s absence at the party was due, in fact, to his comments,” a source told Us, noting that there was “tension” with other castmates.

Saturday Night Live’s reunion special will air on Saturday, April 11, at 11:30 p.m. ET.