Not all kings are created equal! Prince William revealed the main reason why he hasn’t watched Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

The Duke of Cambridge teamed up with Stephen Fry on Thursday, April 23, for a fun skit to kick off BBC One’s charity special, The Big Night In, airing in the U.K. — and joked that his TV watching time has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic postponements.

“Have you seen anything good on TV?” William, 38, asked Fry, 62, in the clip. “It’s hell without EastEnders,” he added, showing the British soap opera, which has had to cut back production amid the health crisis, some love.

After the comedian suggested Tiger King, the royal quickly shot down the idea, saying, “Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty.”

The father of three joked about the docuseries, which despite its name isn’t about royalty in any way. It is, instead, a true-crime series about the seedy underbelly of the exotic animal world, focused on zookeeper Joe Exotic (real name: Joe Maldonado-Passage) and his arch rival Carole Baskin.

During his call with the Danger Mouse alum, William poked fun at himself and his lack technical expertise as well.

“Sorry about that, complicated stuff Zoom,” William said after his screen went black quickly after he signed on.

He revealed that homeschooling is a “bit of a nightmare, really,” to which Fry offered his teaching services.

“I’m not so bad at kings and queens, but then I’m guess that may also be your strong point,” the Bones alum said, noting that he wouldn’t be the best pick for history knowledge.

“You’d think so wouldn’t you,” William fired back.

Before leaving the call and starting the charity TV special, William once again took a jab at himself and his comfortable work-from-home lifestyle.

“Let me just see if I can find my socks, and my shoes, and my trousers,” the duke said. He then joined his wife, Duchess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 2, to begin the Clap for Carers in support of healthcare workers in the country.

William’s taste in TV may not be a perfect match to what’s trending, but there are many celebrities who have become passionate about the Netflix show and its main character, Exotic.

Stars like Rob Lowe, Jade Roper, and Sylvester Stallone and his family have even dressed up as the characters from the beloved show — sharing their costumes via social media.