Throwing shade? Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s spy thriller series, Citadel, features a subtle joke about Princess Kate.

Citadel — which premiered on Prime Video in April — follows the downfall of a global spy agency that erases the memories of its agents. Chopra Jonas, 40, and Madden, 36, star as two former spies attempting to piece together their pasts and regain their strength to take on the Manticore crime organization.

In episode 3, the Quantico alum’s character Nadia Sinh instructs partner Mason Kane/ Kyle Conroy (played by Madden) to meet with crime leader Balduino Basto to broker a deal with the military. Nadia does not appear in person, only via earpiece to translate for Mason.

“The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge,” Sen Monro’s Balduino Basto asked Mason during the scene.

Neither the Prime Video production nor Chopra Jonas have further addressed the show’s diss at the 41-year-old Princess of Wales, who earned the Duchess of Cambridge title upon her April 2011 wedding to Prince William.

The Baywatch actress is a close friend of Kate’s sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Chopra Jonas even scored an invite to Meghan’s May 2018 nuptials to Prince Harry.

“I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today,” the Unfinished author exclusively told Us Weekly in April 2018 of the 41-year-old Suits alum. “She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

While the Duchess of Sussex can lean on pals like Chopra Jonas, she has experienced some ups and downs with Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, alleged in his Spare memoir that his sister-in-law was taken aback by the media’s frequent comparisons of the two women.

“I think it had Kate on edge while putting her and everyone else on notice that she was now going to be compared to, and forced to compete with, Meg,” Harry wrote in his debut book, which was published in January.

The prince went on to detail an awkward moment when his wife asked to borrow Kate’s lip gloss before a joint Royal Foundation Forum appearance.

“Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube. Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced,” the Invictus Games cofounder recalled in the tome, claiming the press later “sensed” the tension. He added: “‘Here we go,’ I thought sorrowfully.”

The Duchess of Cornwall, for her part, has not addressed speculation of a feud with Meghan or responded to the show’s joke at her expense.

Citadel is currently streaming on Prime Video.