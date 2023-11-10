Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith got quite the treat when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed up on set.

“Blake is absolutely nuts about — well they both are, they’re both very keen on Bake Off,” Leith, 83, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, November 10. “When they heard we were filming in the same studio lot as Ryan was, he was making Deadpool, they both just turned up.”

Leith, who judges the culinary series alongside Paul Hollywood, noted that Lively, 36, and Reynolds, 47, broke the show’s cardinal rule by arriving out of the blue.

“Everybody keeps everybody out of the tent, you know,” she explained. “No strangers are allowed in the tent, absolutely, rule No. 1. I mean if my husband walked in without having cleared it all first, he’d be just shown the door.”

The Prue: My All-Time Favourite Recipes cookbook author, however, said the crew made an exception for the It Ends With Us actress and her husband. The twosome visited the famous dessert tent located in the U.K. in June, according to their social media accounts.

“When those two walked in, every cameraman, everybody, just stood there. And of course, we were absolutely thrilled to see them. All filming stopped while we all chatted to them,” Leith continued. “Because we were there at the same time as they were, you know, weeks on end, we got really friendly. So they came in a lot.”

The connection in the tent even sparked a collaboration between Lively and Hollywood, 57, who appeared in a commercial for her Betty Buzz Betty Booze collection this past summer. “I was rather disappointed because I thought, you know, I’d do anything to do a commercial with Ryan,” Leith joked. “And he managed to do a commercial with Blake.”

Hollywood hinted at his bond with Lively in June, sharing a photo from the Gossip Girl alum’s time in England. “Sorry Prue, Blake (@blakelively) has taken your seat … welcome to cake corner Blake 😁#legendinthetent #getbaking @vancityreynolds,” he teased via Instagram.

Reynolds, meanwhile, included Hollywood and Leith in his social media post from the hang out. “A full and unconditional hug of pure serotonin,” the Just Friends actor captioned a snap with the dynamic baking duo.

Two months later, Lively released her commercial for Betty Booze featuring the Great American Baking Show judge. “Finally made it in Hollywood. @bettybooze @paul.hollywood,” she wrote alongside the clip in August, which showed Hollywood testing out her latest cocktails in his kitchen. “Happy birthday to me 🎁.” Sadly, she didn’t get the Paul Hollywood handshake in the clip, despite going in for the greeting.

Ahead of her Great British Bake Off set surprise, Lively has proven time and again that she has a knack for baking. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress often shares photos via Instagram of her culinary creations, including a March loaf of bread in the shape of Reynolds’ Marvel character Deadpool.