Rachel Maddow is seeing double!

The MSNBC host joked that Team USA gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik — who found fame during the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which he was affectionately dubbed “Pommel Horse Guy” — stole her look.

During an appearance on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Maddow shared what she would ask in an interview with celebrities ranging from Taylor Swift to Nedoroscik.

“[I would ask] Do you feel guilty about stealing my look?” Maddow deadpanned as host Andy Cohen and fellow guest Sherri Shepherd burst into laughter.

Maddow, 51, went on to add, “I mean, he does it better, I have to say. Between us, I would pick him!”

Nedoroscik, 25, won two bronze medals during the 2024 Games for his pommel horse routine in the men’s individual and team gymnastics finals. The athlete also went viral for his glasses, with people on social media comparing him to Clark Kent/Superman.

The Olympian is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars season 33, which premiered on Tuesday. Nedoroscik and his professional partner, Rylee Arnold, scored 21 points on the first night of the ballroom dancing competition for their jive routine to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Nedoroscik previously teased Us Weekly whether or not he would wear his signature glasses on the ABC reality competition.

“You’ll have to find out, guys,” Nedoroscik told Us earlier this month. “We’ll see what happens. We haven’t decided.”

The pommel horse expert also said he was delighted to be paired with Arnold.

“I was so excited. She is an amazing dancer,” he gushed. “I didn’t know who I was gonna get and I was looking at all the pros and I was like, ‘I really hope I get Rylee.’ So I was so excited I got Rylee.”

Rylee, for her part, replied, “I’m glad.”

Nedoroscik and Arnold were near the top of the leaderboard Tuesday night, tying The Bachelorette contestant Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson with 21 points. NBA player Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach scored 22 points, while Pretty Little Liars: Summer School actress Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong topped the leaderboard with 23 points.

Dancing With the Stars airs simultaneously on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the next day.