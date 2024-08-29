Kenya Moore may be gone (with the wind), but she won’t be forgotten.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey said she is “heartbroken” over Kenya’s early exit during filming of season 16. Kenya was suspended in June after she allegedly shared explicit photos of new castmate Brittany Eady. A source later told Us Weekly that Kenya will not appear on the new season, due to air sometime in 2025.

“I am always here for Kenya. I am always here for her,” Cynthia, 57, told Extra in an interview published on Wednesday, August 28. “Of course, I am so saddened and heartbroken that she had an early departure from the season. No one ever saw that coming.”

Kenya’s expulsion from RHOA season 16 came after she allegedly shared photos of Brittany during the grand opening of her Kenya Moore Hair Spa on June 6. Kenya appeared to address her exit via Instagram on June 26, writing, “My heart is full and my conscience is clean. So many false claims hiding behind anonymous sources. All this conversation and no facts being reported. If a claim or source was valid, would they need to hide?”

Cynthia kept mum about what happened at the Kenya Moore Hair Spa opening, telling Extra that fans will “have to see how it all plays out.”

“I can’t really speak on it, but I will say that Kenya has always been a huge part of the show. There’s only one twirl, there’s only one shade assassin,” she said. “I will always have love for Kenya. There’s only one Kenya. Only one!”

Following Kenya’s departure, RHOA producers brought former castmate Phaedra Parks back into the fold in July.

“Phaedra is great TV as well. Phaedra came back like, literally, like in the last moment of us filming,” Cynthia said.

“Phaedra and I actually started Housewives together [on] season 3,” Cynthia added. “One thing about Phaedra, as you saw on Traitors, she’s always gonna bring you good TV. So, it was fun to have her back and, you know, just throw it in the pot.”

Cynthia returns to RHOA as a “friend” on season 16 and confirms that filming has concluded. She was previously a full-time Housewife from seasons 3 to 13. She appeared as a guest on season 15.

The season 16 cast features Brittany and Phaedra, alongside Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in June, Cynthia teased the dynamic between the new cast.

“We’re on Week No. 3 and already, these girls are jumping right in getting their hands dirty,” Cynthia told Us. “I think you guys are in for a treat. I think three of them bring just the right amount of new blood that we needed for season sweet 16.”

She continued, “So, it’s gonna be sweet and maybe bittersweet but I think you guys will be entertained.”