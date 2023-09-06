Cancel OK
Entertainment

‘Reality Recap’: Raquel Leviss’ Salary Revealed, Plus Are ‘Selling the OC’ Stars Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall Dating?

By

This week on Reality Recap, Raquel Leviss admits she had “magical thinking” when it came to her relationship with Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix puts Bethenny Frankel on blast and Us breaks down the scandalous trailer for season 2 of Selling the OC.

The second season of Selling the OC is set to premiere on Friday, September 8, and all eyes are on Tyler Stanaland as he navigates the aftermath of his divorce from Brittany Snow. The trailer suggests that Polly Brindle and Tyler were caught getting hot and heavy on camera, and while also hinting at an entanglement involving Kayla Cardona and Alex Hall.

Meanwhile, over in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Rules‘ Raquel, 28, blamed her self-esteem on why she pursued a relationship with Sandoval after her bombshell interview with Bethenny Frankel made waves. In the comments of a recent Instagram post, Raquel spoke candidly about getting involved with Tom when she knew he was still dating Ariana, 37.

“Looking back, I see I had low self-worth and Tom kept telling me he was actively breaking up with [Ariana] ‘amicably’ for her ‘mental health,’ which I can now see was magical thinking,” Raquel explained. “If you wanted to be with Tom Sandoval so [badly], you should have let him know that this tryst, the situation that was going between you and him, goes no further until you know officially that they have broken up.”

Raquel Leviss, Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall. Getty Images (3)

Pump RulesScheana Shay and Ariana, however, had their own feelings about Raquel’s interview with Bethenny, slamming the RHONY alum’s claim that her interns earned more than Raquel.

Everything the Vanderpump Rules Cast Has Said About Their Salaries Through the Years

Related: Everything the 'Pump Rules' Cast Has Shared About Their Salaries

Scheana, 38, confidently asserted, “I know for a fact [how much Raquel made] because she thanked me for getting her with the attorney she was with last season. He was able to negotiate her $19,000 an episode for 19 episodes, that is $361,000.”

Watch the video above for the complete “Reality Recap” of the week.

