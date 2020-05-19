What, like it’s hard? Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are joining forces for Legally Blonde 3 — and Elle Woods totally approves!

The Mindy Project creator, 40, and Dan Goor have signed on to write the upcoming film, Deadline reported on Monday, May 18, and Witherspoon, 44, is set to play Elle Woods once again.

“Finally some use for my Elle Woods fan fiction,” Kaling wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 19. “So excited to be reunited with my friends @reesewitherspoon @laurenneu and Dan Goor to work on this movie.”

The Office alum added: “Elle Woods is so iconic, proving you can be girly and smart at the same time. Bend and snap people!”

Witherspoon, who played the sorority president turned Harvard Law School graduate in the two prior films, can’t wait to be reunited with Kaling when she steps back into the character’s pink pumps.

“Great news alert!!” the Draper James founder wrote via Instagram. “Some things are just meant to be! I’m SOOO excited to have @MindyKaling and #DanGoor writing Legally Blonde 3! 💖💫This is #ElleWoodsApproved!💯.”

The Sweet Home Alabama star’s production company, Hello Sunshine, is also on board to produce the project. The franchise’s original producer Marc Platt will be working alongside the L.A.-based company, the outlet reported.

So far, Witherspoon is the only actress in the cast who has been announced. Jennifer Coolidge, who starred as nail salon worker Paulette, told Us Weekly exclusively in January, however, that she’d “love to play Paulette again.”

“I’m very proud of [Reese] because she’s done really well and deserves all the accolades,” the American Pie alum, 58, told Us. “[She] is a great executive producer and a great person to work with.”

The upcoming movie will reunite Kaling and Witherspoon, who costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Off screen, the two actresses have a longtime friendship that has been centered largely around the Legally Blonde world.

In December, the Never Have I Ever creator shared a photo of herself dressed as Elle Woods, complete with her own Bruiser Woods sidekick. At the time, she asked Witherspoon, “Am I doing this right?” to which the Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde star replied, “Nailed it!”

Over the years, Kaling has shown her love of Witherspoon by creating the Wreath Witherspoon, which is a Christmas wreath with the actress’ face all over it. The decoration first debuted on The Mindy Project in 2014 and is frequently brought up by both stars.