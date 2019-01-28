The first live production that wasn’t exactly live. After Brennin Hunt, who portrayed Roger Davis in Fox’s Rent Live, broke his ankle during the dress rehearsal, he could not perform on the Sunday, January 27, show. So, the network was forced to air the rehearsal footage for almost the entire night.

For the final act, Hunt came out on stage with his foot up in a cast to sing his final number, “In Your Eyes,” with Mimi (Tinashe). He also stayed on stage when the original Broadway cast came out to sing “Seasons of Love.”

However, for the audience at Fox Studios, the cast performed many numbers live – sometimes pushing the 33-year-old singer around the stage in a wheelchair. At the end of the show, Hunt, in his wheelchair, spoke out to the audience about the overall experience.

“I’m literally just blown away that I’m sitting here in this huge production. This was the first Broadway musical I ever saw in 2006, so to have the OG Roger right here, just is sick,” the Nashville star said, while hugging Adam Pascal, the actor who portrayed Roger on Broadway. “This guy started this character. It’s incredible that I get to continue this legacy, and I’m sure 20 years from now somebody else is gonna do it and I’ll hand the torch off. I think this is just a lovely family that Rent has. … I’m blessed from the bottom of my heart. I want to thank everybody that gave me this opportunity to be a part of this project and to do Jonathan Larson’s work justice. I love you all.”

Jordan Fisher, who played Roger’s best friend, filmmaker Mark, in the show, also spoke to the audience about the production, admitting it wasn’t at all what they were expecting.

“This is theater, this is the heart and soul and pulse of what we all love,” the Dancing With the Stars season 25 winner, 24, said. “If there’s one show that’s going to embody the essence of love, community and leaning on one another, it’s this one. It turned out to be one of the most beautiful nights that none of us will forget.”

Ahead of the show, Hunt also shared his feelings in an Instagram Story. “Breaking my foot last night was not fun, but it’s been great being back on set with everybody,” the X Factor alum said. “I love these people so much, they have just showered me in love which is the essence of this musical. I am just truly honored and blessed to be a part of this Rent family.”

