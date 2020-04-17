The claws are out — in the worst time possible. During the Sunday, April 19, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the women come together to meet Kandi Burruss‘ surrogate but it quickly becomes about something else.

When Kenya Moore comes over to the table Nene Leakes is sitting at, everyone can feel the tension in the air. “Kenya is a piece of work but I personally will not let her derail me from my spiritual journey,” NeNe, 52, says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek.

However, that’s not easy to do when Kenya, 49, is shown an article that reveals she called NeNe a bully to the press. When asked if it’s fake, she quickly responds, “No, it’s not fake and you know it’s not fake.”

She then notes that she believes the actress has “always been” a bully and “always will be” a bully.

“NeNe tried to spit on me,” she tells the women as the former Glee star rolls her eyes, responding with, “No I did not. Let’s be very clear, bully.”

The back and forth continues as the Game, Get Some author mocks NeNe for her incorrect grammar, telling her to “go back to elementary school.” NeNe, in turn, isn’t having any of the drama.

“This ain’t what you want,” she says. “If I wanted to spit on you, you would know you’ve been spit on. … I didn’t try. Anything I want to do, I will do it.”

Ultimately, it’s Kandi, 43, who gets the most upset at the entire ordeal. “I get this but everybody’s leaving, and I never even got to introduce my surrogate,” the singer tells the women. “This is taking over.”

As they continue to argue, she walks away upset. “I’m sick of them. I am. I’m over it,” the Grammy winner adds in her interview. “Like, do you not get that this is a very important moment for me?”

Kandi and husband Todd Tucker welcomed their third child, via surrogate, in November 2019.

“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,” she said in a statement at the time. “I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.