The Real Housewives of Orange County captured the moment Shannon Beador asked her daughters for forgiveness after her DUI arrest.

Ahead of the premiere, Bravo released a clip on Tuesday, July 2, of Shannon, 60, addressing her legal drama during an emotional conversation with daughters Sophie, 22, Adeline and Sophie, both 19. Shannon apologized for not being there to drop Stella off at college before explaining what led to her arrest.

“It was my intent to come and visit you [at college], and because of my mistakes, I wasn’t able to come,” she told Stella while getting visibly upset. “I feel bad. I’m so sorry and humiliated, and that I disappointed you.”

Shannon asked “what kind of example” she was setting for her girls. In response, Stella reminded her mother that they were glad she didn’t injure herself or anyone else. Stella also suggested that Shannon “take accountability” for her actions.

Viewers got more details about the arrest in a confessional where Shannon recalled having a fight with ex John Jansen. After John called her a “drunken idiot,” he tried to convince her not to get behind the wheel as she left his home.

“I got in an accident seconds later, because I revved up the engine so he could know how mad I was, and I lost control of the car immediately,” she claimed. “Never broken a bone. I’ve never had a concussion, I’ve never been in an accident, I’ve never been arrested, never had a DUI and I did all that in 10 seconds.”

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2023 that Shannon was arrested for a hit-and-run and a DUI. She was booked for two misdemeanors after driving erratically through Newport Beach, California.

Shannon drove onto a residential property and clipped the house while trying to park her car, according to authorities. She got out of the vehicle with her dog, Archie, when the police arrived in an attempt to pretend she hadn’t been behind the wheel.

Following her arrest, Shannon’s attorney noted in a statement, which read, “I spent quite a bit of time with Shannon yesterday. She is extremely apologetic and remorseful. We will be awaiting the official information on this case as it becomes available, and Shannon is prepared to accept full responsibility for her actions.”

Shannon was subsequently sentenced to three years probation and required to pay multiple fines and complete a nine-month alcohol program and 40 hours of community service.

“I am grateful that no one else was injured besides me in this incident,” Shannon said in a statement to Us after her sentencing. “I have learned so much from my terrible mistake that night and realize that driving any distance while impaired is too far.”

Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres on Bravo Thursday, July 11, at 9 p.m. ET. New episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.