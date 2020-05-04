Life goes on in Orange County. Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke got together for the first time since Bravo paused production on season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon, 56, joked about being a “rookie camera woman” as she set up chairs on her porch for the women on Sunday, May 3.

“Setting up for a social distance catchup … iPhone filming with a few of my castmates today,” she explained via her Instagram Stories. “So we are over six feet apart here. And have another chair set up there.”

Braunwyn, 42, later posted a boomerang with Shannon, Kelly and Emily by the pool. All four of the ladies were wearing masks.

“Real Housewives of quarantine,” she captioned the post.

Gina Kirschenheiter, who is quarantined with boyfriend Travis Mullen and their respective kids, was the only confirmed cast member not in attendance on Sunday.

Season 15 of the long-running Bravo franchise was forced to pause on filming amid the COVID-19 crisis in March. Braunwyn previously told Us Weekly exclusively that she expects the series to address the coronavirus pandemic on the upcoming season.

“We know that we have this really unique opportunity to capture this moment in American history or the world’s history and we are doing our best with what we have, obviously,” she told Us on April 16. “I do think it’s important, we can’t just go from ‘Oh, and then this happened.’ So no, we are going to do what we can to talk about it just for what we have at home. … I don’t know if any of us can come out of this the same way we went in. I know I’m not going to be able to.”

Season 15 of RHOC will mark the first season without OG Vicki Gunvalson and longtime cast member Tamra Judge. The Cut Fitness owner recently confirmed she was no longer in touch with former bestie Shannon.

“[I] stopped trying [to talk to Shannon],” Tamra replied during an Instagram Q&A on Saturday, May 2. “Was sick of being sent to [voicemail].”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to return to Bravo later this year.