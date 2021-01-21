Shannon Reveals Why She Didn’t Bring Up Braunwyn Drug Allegations Sooner

More to the story. Shannon Beador is sharing additional details after she alleged Braunwyn Windham-Burke once offered her underage daughter Stella Beador drugs — including why she didn’t bring up the situation until two years later.

“Stella didn’t tell me for a very long time [because] she didn’t know how to handle it and she didn’t want to be perceived as a ‘tattle tale,’” Shannon, 56, wrote via Instagram after part one of the Real Housewives of Orange Country reunion aired on Wednesday, January 20. “Had I known at the time, it would have been a completely different story. I didn’t want to interfere with Braunwyn’s sobriety, but after being called a liar and an alcoholic, she needed to hear and take accountability for what she did. And for the record, she and my daughter were the only ones present during the conversation.”

During Wednesday’s episode, Shannon claimed Braunwyn, 42, approached Stella, now 16, at a cast party while filming season 14 of the series.

“I [didn’t] know whether I was going to say this today, but as a mother, I’m going to,” she said. “When my daughter Stella was 14 years old at her very first beach barbecue, you went up to her and said, ‘Stella, if you want the good stuff, text me.’”

After the episode aired, Shannon denied reports that the drug in question was cocaine, replying to a fan, “No one was ever offered cocaine …”

Braunwyn, for her part, started to cry after Shannon brought up the allegations at the reunion before the episode ended on a cliffhanger. The mother of seven also responded to a social media user amid the drama.

“I honestly have no idea [if I said that to Stella]. I was drinking at the time,” Braunwyn replied to a viewer. “I’ve heard from her what happened and made amends. I’ve since heard a very different version of what happened which isn’t at all what she said from someone I trust though.”

Stella and twin sister Adeline turned 16 in June 2020. Shannon and her ex-husband, David Beador, also share daughter Sophie, 18.

While Braunwyn, who is nearly one year sober, fought back at allegations that she lied about being an alcoholic for a story line at the reunion, she also accused Shannon and boyfriend John Janssen of having substance abuse issues.

“I’m sorry, but Braunwyn is a sober alcoholic that wants to point fingers at everyone else that they’re alcoholics to make themselves feel better,” John told Shannon on the phone after she informed him of the allegations during the episode. “It’s just wrong.”

Part two of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion airs on Bravo Wednesday, January 27, at 9 p.m. ET.