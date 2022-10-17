New kids on the block. The Real Housewives of New York City is getting a reboot with a cast of fresh faces for season 14 (in addition to a Legacy spinoff with OG stars), and Bravo finally confirmed which newcomers are taking a bite out of the Big Apple at BravoCon 2022.

Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield are officially set to star in RHONY season 14. Filming will start this fall, and the new episodes will premiere in 2023.

The was revealed on Sunday, October 16 at BravoCon 2022 during a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when the new RHONY cast walked surprised fans.

Some of the newbies are lifelong New Yorkers. De Silva, 41, is a Brooklyn resident and creative director of lifestyle company Scout the City. Lichy, 34, was raised in Manhattan and now lives in Tribeca as she runs her residential renovation and design firm, Homegirl.

Other new Housewives are newer to the Big Apple. Hassan, 35, is originally from Somalia, and the model made her way to Kenya and Canada before landing in New York. Taank, 31, is a fashion publicist and brand consultant of British-Indian descent.

Meanwhile, Whitfield, 36, was was raised in a small midwestern town before hosting dinner parties in the West Village and making waves in the brand marketing field.

Savetsky, 36, is from Fort Worth, Texas, and originally came to NYC just for college but quickly realized it was where she would spend her life. The influencer hosts the Instagram show “Bashert,” where she is setting out to help Jewish singles find love.

Born in Boston and raised in California, Jenna Lyons, 54, the former president of J. Crew (she left the company after 27 years in 2017), has lived in New York City for decades, hopping from Brooklyn to Tribeca to SoHo. She now serves as cofounder of the beauty brand LoveSeen.

Prior to the announcement, producer Lisa Shannon weighed in on the new season on Friday, October 14, during the Ultimate Girls Trip panel. “The future of the New York franchise is very bright,” Shannon said while on stage at BravoCon in New York City. “There is a new cast, you will be hearing about this new cast very soon. And they’re, like, sensational. I am so excited about that.”

She said former Housewives stars will soon get asked about the RHONY: Legacy spinoff. “We’re still finalizing who we are going to go out to, and I think that’s going to happen soon,” Shannon added during the panel.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen confirmed that the reboot took priority over the Legacy series.

“I hope that [fans are] happy with both. That’s all I can say. The truth of the matter is we have not spoken to any of our classic RHONY women about Legacy yet,” the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, told Page Six on Friday. “We really were waiting to get the RHONY reboot right, and we really wanted to tell new stories, and we wanted to capture the energy in New York City, and I’m really happy with where we’re at.”

Cohen made the two-show announcement in March. “We talked about everything. There were people who really wanted: ‘Let’s just totally start over.’ And then there were people who were like, ‘Wait a minute, but what about this group that we’ve invested 13 years in?’ I think that’s why this is really listening to everybody,” the Missouri native told Variety at the time. “This is a beloved show. And that’s part of the reason why it’s taken a bit for us to just sit with this and figure out how we want to make this right and make it a gift to the fans, which I think this will wind up being.”

The Real Housewives of New York season 13 featured OGs Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer alongside Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams. However, Cohen was reluctant to say exactly who would get invited to RHONY: Legacy.

“I don’t really want to get into specifics about specific women. Because then it’s like, ‘Oh, well, he said yes to these two …’ The answer is: Sonja and Luann have been a part of the show — for Luann, from the beginning, and Sonja since season 3. So I think, in theory, sure!” the Glitter Every Day author added at the time. “I could talk to you about hypothetical situations involving a lot of people that used to be on the show. I think the good news is, that’s a group that’s all still in each other’s lives.”