Move over Tom, the Real Housewives of New York City have a new man in common! Jill Zarin’s beau, Gary Brody, previously dated her former RHONY costar Ramona Singer.

“Jill emailed me today, and she said that she’s been dating this guy,” Andy Cohen said during the Wednesday, August 22, episode of the RHONY season 10 reunion. ”And she said, ‘You’ll never believe it. This guy used to date Ramona.’’

Singer, 61, laughed and confirmed the news. “That’s true. We went on four dates,” she explained. “I wasn’t even divorced yet. My foot was just in the pool of getting divorced. I wasn’t ready for a relationship.” (The Bravo star and her ex-husband, Mario Singer, split in 2014 after 27 years of marriage.)

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Zarin, 54, stated seeing Brody, 52, five months after the death of her husband, Bobby Zarin. A source told Us at the time that Brody was “not her boyfriend,” but the situation was “evolving.”

The Jill Zarin Rugs designer told Us Weekly exclusively at the time that Brody “very much respects the grieving process [she] is going through.”

“He has been an incredible friend to talk to. He only wants the best for me and my daughter,” Zarin added, referring to her adult daughter Ally Shapiro.

This is hardly the first time the New York Housewives have dated the same man. Both Singer and Sonja Morgan had a relationship with Luann de Lesseps’ ex-husband Tom D’Agostino before they tied the knot in December 2016 (and subsequently split seven months later). Morgan, 54, and de Lesseps, 53, also both dated former RHONY star Aviva Drescher’s ex-husband Harry Dubin. Back in season 3, Morgan even revealed she had relations with then-castmate Kelly Bensimon’s beau Max.

