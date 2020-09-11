Tinsley Confronts Dorinda Over Turkey Baster Jab Reveals Reason for Feud

Tinsley Mortimer’s departing gift to Real Housewives of New York City fans is the truth behind her falling out with Dorinda Medley.

During part one of the three-part reunion, which aired on Thursday, September 10, things got tense between the former costars when Tinsley, 45, confronted Dorinda, 55, about her remark that she should use a turkey baster to get pregnant.

“The vile turkey baster comment when women who cannot get pregnant and the infertility is such a huge —” Tinsley began before Dorinda cut her off to ask if she and fiancé Scott Kluth were having infertility issues.

After confirming she wasn’t pregnant, Tinsley explained, “I am shamed for wanting a child. I am shamed for not having one.”

She continued: “A turkey baster, that’s IVF, OK? Andy [Cohen]’s baby was from IVF. Would you say the same thing to Andy?” (The host welcomed son Ben in February 2019 via surrogate.)

Dorinda concluded that her comment was a “bad joke,” but Cohen wasn’t satisfied.

“I thought it was mean,” the executive producer said before inquiring for more information. “What is your issue with Tinsley?”

While Dorinda had a cryptic response — “I believe half of what I hear in life and all of what I see” — Tinsley finally shed light on what really happened between them.

“What happened was, after [Scott and I] had broken up, when we were in Miami — this was season 11 — you and I got in this horrific fight that was not on camera because I had told you that Scott had generously given John [Mahdessian] some money that you did not know about,” Tinsley claimed, referring to Dorinda’s then-boyfriend. “The betrayal that you felt for John manifested to anger toward me. You took it out on me. You called John screaming.”

While Dorinda denied Tinsley’s story, production then showed previously unaired footage of her yelling at John on the phone.

“The producers did not want me to stay in the house that night because you were going so crazy,” Tinsley said. “They were worried for my safety. You turned on me that moment when you found out John had that money. … I did nothing to you to make you hate me the way that you do.”

While Tinsley exited RHONY midseason to move to Chicago with Scott, news broke last month that Dorinda wouldn’t be back for season 13. Cohen, however, has been optimistic that she might be back in the future after some much-needed time off.

“I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point,” he said on Radio Andy on Wednesday, September 9. “I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often.”

Part two of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion airs on Bravo Thursday, September 17, at 9 p.m. ET.