Former The Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps can’t stop talking about her night with Tilda Swinton — and Us can’t blame her.

“You never know who’s going to pop into your cabaret show,” de Lesseps, 59, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, June 23. The image appeared to be snapped during the London date of the RHONY alum’s Marry F Kill! cabaret show earlier this month. (De Lesseps performed at London’s KOKO music venue on June 7.)

While de Lesseps was in a black dress paired with a fedora, Swinton, 63, looked chic in a suit. The duo were all smiles as they posed together backstage.

The Bravo star discussed her meetup with Swinton during a “Misspelling” podcast appearance on June 18. De Lesseps told host Tori Spelling that “it was incredible” and “a great experience” seeing Swinton at her show.

“I heard that she might be coming, but I didn’t know if she would come or not,” de Lesseps continued. “She said, ‘Darling, I love what you do. You can see it gives you so much joy and you’re spreading joy to everyone around you. It’s a beautiful thing to watch.’ It was amazing.”

De Lesseps expanded on her night with Swinton during the PRYSM Drag Brunch in New York City on Saturday, June 22, an eyewitness told Us Weekly exclusively. According to the reality star, Swinton invited her to Scotland following the show — and de Lesseps accepted.

The reality star didn’t offer many details about her visit with the actress but Swinton did ask if they could call Dorinda Medley, who was already in Scotland. (Medley, 59, filmed The Traitors season 3 there earlier this month.)

Unfortunately, Medley “couldn’t talk” at the time, de Lesseps recalled.

De Lesseps kicked off her longtime cabaret career during her stint on RHONY, which lasted for 13 seasons from 2008 to 2021. When Bravo revamped the reality show with a whole new cast, de Lesseps had her performance career to fall back on. Her current Marry F Kill! shows are part of her wider “Countess Cabaret” brand. Previously, de Lesseps took the stage for her Countess and Friends and Countess Cabaret shows.

“We’re going all over the country,” de Lesseps gushed to Us exclusively in October 2023 while discussing her cabaret shows. “This tour is very exciting because it’s a new show. I’m singing the songs I love, and then I take things and turn them on their head.”

De Lesseps noted that she loves seeing what the fans wear to her performances.

“Everybody gets dressed. They put their statement necklaces on and their glitter and their sequins,” she said, in part. “It is a full-on party. They are ready to have fun, and that’s what my show is. It’s a lot of fun.”