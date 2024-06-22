Move over Crappie Lake — Luann de Lesseps jetted overseas to Scotland with legendary actress Tilda Swinton.

During the PRYSM Drag Brunch in New York City on Saturday, June 22, de Lesseps, 59, recalled the vacation, an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. The Real Housewives of New York City alum first met Swinton, 63, at one of her recent “Countess Luann” cabaret shows in London.

According to de Lesseps, Swinton then invited her to Scotland for the night, which she ultimately accepted.

The Oscar winner saw de Lesseps’ Marry F Kill! live show in London, which the Bravo star previously detailed on Tori Spelling’s “Misspelling” podcast.

“She said, ‘Darling, I love what you do. You can see it gives you so much joy and you’re spreading joy to everyone around you. It’s a beautiful thing to watch,’” de Lesseps recalled on the Tuesday, June 18, podcast episode. “It was amazing.”

While de Lesseps did not reveal when the getaway occurred, she remembered that Swinton also asked if they could call Dorinda Medley since she was already in the country. (Medley, 59, filmed The Traitors season 3 in a Scottish castle earlier this month.)

Medley wrote back that she “couldn’t talk” at the moment, according to de Lesseps on Saturday.

Medley is one of the season 3 competitors on the Peacock reality TV series alongside the likes of Chrishell Stause, Gabby Windey, Lord Ivan Mountbatten, Wells Adams and Nikki Garcia. According to Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Garcia, cast members did not have access to their phones most days.

“We get one FaceTime a week and they have someone sitting right next to her,” Brie, 40, exclusively told Us earlier in June. “I don’t get to know anything. We only get to talk about the kids, really. … She will not spill anything and it’s killing me.”

The former wrestler added, “I cannot wait to watch. I’m like, ‘Is she going to be a Traitor? Is she not?’ I don’t know. I know nothing.”

The Traitors season 3 cast recently returned home earlier this week.

“Back in my little Castle,” Medley wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 21, referring to her Bluestone Manor property in Massachusetts.

Medley and de Lesseps were two of the OGs on RHONY. De Lesseps, meanwhile, has moved on with her Return to Crappie Lake series alongside former costar Sonja Morgan. In addition to visiting Benton Lake, Illinois, de Lesseps is booked and busy with her cabaret schedule.

“We’re going all over the country,” de Lesseps previously told Us in September 2023. “This tour is very exciting because it’s a new show. I’m singing the songs I love, and then I take things and turn them on their head.”