Lisa Barlow and Angie Katsanevas are trying to make amends — or at least come to an understanding — in the new episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“You and I have conversations that are meant just for you and me,” Lisa, 49, tells Angie, 50, in Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Wednesday, September 25 episode of the Bravo series. “Not meant for everybody else.”

Lisa makes it clear at her sitdown with Angie that she’s unhappy with what went down during their bombshell fight during the Besos party, which was the focal point of RHOSLC’s season 5 premiere last week.

“You say things to me that I don’t share with anybody else,” Lisa continues. “That’s what I need to make sure you and I still have.”

During the Besos party, it was revealed that Angie had told Whitney Rose that Lisa was upset over past comments. (Whitney went on “The Viall Files” podcast in February and claimed she’d never heard Lisa apologize.)

“I told Whitney what Lisa said not because I thought Whitney was in the right for calling her a villain but because I thought she probably owed her an apology so they could move forward,” Angie claims during her confessional in the clip.

Jumping back to their lunch, Angie says she is constantly trying to “prove” that she’s a “good friend” to Lisa.

“For me, I just feel like we’re good and then these extraneous things happen,” Lisa starts. Angie, taking a page from Lisa’s book, is quick to interrupt.

“You have made it hard at times, to be honest,” Angie says, noting that some of the women — Heather Gay, specifically — often feel the need to stick up for Lisa.

“I can handle myself,” Lisa declares. “The same thing keeps happening. I feel like I’m getting labeled and this is where I close off.”

In her confessional, Lisa wonders whether “Angie is only deaf when it comes to me” before noting that she does not want them to think exactly the same way.

Angie also mentions that Lisa is often loud and sometimes talks over people. Lisa then makes it known that she has no plans to change.

“I’ve seen this movie before, starring Lisa Barlow,” Angie says in her confessional. “You’re expected to just agree, and I’m not going to do that this time. I came here with good intentions. So how are we ever able to move forward if she won’t even hear me out?”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET.