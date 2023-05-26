RHOSLC-s Angie Harrington Thinks Season 4 Will Be Great Without Jen Shah

Feeling good about the future! Angie Harrington shared her thoughts on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 after her — and Jen Shah‘s — departures from the show.

“They know what they’re doing when they cast, so I think they’ll be just fine,” the former Bravo star, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, May 25. “And from what I hear, some of the new girls are gonna be great as well.”

The fashion blogger admitted that Jen, 49, had that special something that makes reality TV so entertaining. “She brings the glamour, she brings the drama,” Angie told Us. “She’s hilarious. I don’t think a lot of people know how funny and charismatic she is. And so she’s great television, but I do think that they know what they’re doing in casting and they know how to find big fun personalities — some a little more delusional than others.”

Bravo hasn’t yet made any casting announcements for season 4, but Jen won’t return after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison in January and began her sentence the following month. In March, her term was reduced by one year.

Angie, for her part, originally appeared as a guest on the first two seasons of RHOSLC before joining the cast as a “friend” in season 3. Earlier this month, however, the real estate agent confirmed that she won’t be returning for season 4 after her son Hart, 4, was diagnosed with autism. (Angie and her husband, Chris Harrington, also share sons Rome, 18, and Cole, 15, and she is the stepmother of Chris’ two children from a previous relationship.)

“It is a bummer, and I know a lot of people feel the same way — and I’m sure there’s plenty of people who will be thrilled I’m not coming back,” Angie told Us of her exit. “But Hart is an absolute joy in our home. He is the light of our home. His recent autism diagnosis has brought our family a lot closer, and we’re just working to help him navigate a neurotypical world the best he can.”

Angie still feels like she made the right choice for her family, but she “wrestled with” the decision to leave for months. “It has given me such a platform in the past to raise awareness for my husband’s son, who is transgender,” she explained. “And I really appreciate that platform. That platform is amazing.”

The Utah native went on to say that she felt an “obligation” to be there for her friends Heather Gay and Meredith Marks as they filmed the show, but they were “extremely supportive” of her choice. “Of course they were bummed out, but, but they know family comes first as women who put their families first,” Angie explained. “Was it hard? Yes. But once I made that decision, it absolutely felt like the right thing.”

Asked whether she’d ever consider returning to RHOSLC, Angie said the door isn’t fully closed. “Never say never. It comes with real challenges,” she told Us. “Obviously, the audience misjudges you and you get beat up, or people love you and think you’re the greatest thing on earth. I try not to let that play into my life because, ultimately, some of these people don’t know me. But at the same time, it is hard when you’re dealing with facing a lot of criticism. …. Right now I just have to focus on my family and get Hart in his programs and his therapy, and once the dust settles, maybe I’ll reconsider if that opportunity arises.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi