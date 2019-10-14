‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Nina West Releases Halloween-Themed Song





Nina West is celebrating Halloween with her new single!

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum opened up to Us Weekly about her kitschy new single “Lisa Frankenstein,” released on Friday, October 11.

To get the catchy song and colorful music video, the season 11 contestant combined her love of Lisa Frank and Universal monsters.

“Growing up I was able to be big, loud and different. I wanted ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ to be just that,” West told Us, adding that once she settled on a Halloween concept, the ideas poured out.

“When you have been in love with and inspired by Lisa Frank and Halloween for many years, it’s natural that they would fit together,” she explained. “I wanted to imagine what it would look like if Frankenstein and the Bride had a daughter named Lisa! Sure, she has all the awkward attributes of a teenage monster, but she is bright, and fun, and celebrates the season the only way she knows how!”

West, who was named one of the top 100 most powerful drag queens in America by New York Magazine this year, was able to bring former Saturday Night Live star Bobby Moynihan onto the project.

Moynihan, who lent his voice to the video’s spooky intro and was a guest judge on West’s season, was a “no brainer” addition to the song.

“I was aware of his voice acting career and I wanted to tap into that,” the drag queen explained. “I wanted a teenage Vincent Price kind of vibe. I was thrilled when he agreed to join me and the result is better than I could have dreamed of.”

“Lisa Frankenstein” isn’t the Miss Congeniality winner’s only major accomplishment recently. Last month she made history as the first person to ever walk the Emmys red carpet in full drag.

“It was unbelievable. It was so remarkable and I am so honored to be able to be the one to make that history,” West recalled. “It has allowed me to dream even bigger and the response has been insane. When you exit RuPauls’ Drag Race you have to work so hard to keep your identity and fight to keep relevant, and most people think that it is going to be easy. It’s not. I am so grateful to be able to take every opportunity and make the most of it.”

