7 Halloween Costumes That Will Transform You Into Your Favorite Characters





Halloween is almost here! If the thought of the holiday being so close brings you horror (and not in the festive way), then let Us guess: you still haven’t found a costume. It’s okay! It happens to the best of us, and there is still time to secure an amazing ensemble that will have you winning costume contests left and right — including ones you didn’t even enter!

To help you out, we picked out seven costumes that will have you emulating iconic movie and TV characters so well that you might even be mistaken for the real deal. Make sure to be ready for photos with adoring fans!

Harley Quinn

With Birds of Prey set for an early 2020 release, Harley Quinn is back and better than ever, so put on her signature outfit and go wreak some havoc!

See it: Get the Harley Quinn Costume (originally $98) for just $74 with code H6YDN2KA6HP at Halloween Express! 10% off code expires October 14, 2019.

Wonder Woman

Prefer taking the superhero route instead? It doesn’t get much more powerful than warrior goddess Diana of Themyscira, a.k.a. Wonder Woman!

See it: Get the Secret Wishes Wonder Woman Costume (originally $89) for just $67 with code H6YDN2KA6HP at Halloween Express! 10% off code expires October 14, 2019.

Cher Horowitz

Cher Horowitz, also known as the main character of the ‘90s teen hit, Clueless, would never leave home looking less than perfect, and this costume will help you do the same. Us, not having a good costume on Halloween? As if!

See it: Get the Clueless Cher Women’s Costume starting at just $55 at Halloween Costumes!

Robin Buckley (Scoops Ahoy)

We quickly fell in love with Robin when she was introduced in the latest season of Stranger Things, but we fell even more in love with the adorable uniforms she and Steve had to wear while working at the hottest spot in the mall: Scoops Ahoy!

See it: Get the Robin Scoops Ahoy Costume for just $40 (and free shipping) with code SCARE20 at Party City! 20% off code expires October 15, 2019.

Jessica Rabbit

She’s not bad — she’s just drawn that way. It doesn’t get more stunning than Jessica Rabbit, so if you’re looking to impress this Halloween, look no further!

See it: Get the Red Sequin Maxi Cabaret Singer Two Piece Costume (originally $80) for just $32 with code MAD60 at AMI Clubwear for a limited time!

The Pink Ranger

“I want to be the Pink Ranger!” “No, I want to be the Pink Ranger!” Does that bring you back to your childhood? Well, all of those arguments have finally paid off, because now we can be the Pink Ranger whenever we want. It’s morphin’ time!

See it: Get the Pink Ranger Bodysuit (originally $86) for just $65 with code H6YDN2KA6HP at Halloween Express! 10% off code expires October 14, 2019.

Maleficent

We want to embody Angelina Jolie in everything we do, and with Maleficent: Mistress of Evil being released this month, there’s never been a better time to get out there and embrace your evil side as the infamous Disney villain!

See it: Get the Maleficent Costume (originally $70) for just $63 with code H6YDN2KA6HP at Halloween Express! 10% off code expires October 14, 2019.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!