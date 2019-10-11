This Skin Smoothing Cream Had Caelynn Miller-Keyes Glowing Like an Angel





We’ve officially reached that time of year when our summer skincare isn’t quite cutting it anymore. It’s still way too early to switch to our heaviest moisturizers and ultra-potent serums though. We save those for in case of emergency — a.k.a. when the temperature drops below freezing. Need the perfect moisturizer for this complicated post-summer, pre-winter period? We’ve got you.

This moisturizer isn’t so heavy that it will clog our pores, but it isn’t so light that chilly winds and damaging free radicals will stampede right through it. It’s just right for keeping our skin hydrated — and so much more. The list of benefits goes on and on, and we can see it in action right on the gorgeous face of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise’s very own Caelynn Miller-Keyes!

Celebrity makeup artist Emma Willis recently posted the beauty breakdown of everything she used on the reality star’s face when prepping her for her shoot with boohoo, in which she expertly modeled the brand’s fall essentials. This Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream made the cut, and wow — just look at that ethereal glow! We can only hope there’s room for a few tubes in BIP beau Dean Unglert’s infamous van as the couple continues their journey (of love)!

This Dermalogica cream has over 160 reviews, 94% of which are a perfect five stars, which is practically unheard of. Skincare lovers are obsessed with how it leaves their skin feeling “supple all day” and even helps to create an amazing base for their makeup — one that doesn’t pill under primer! Even those with sensitive skin are saying “nothing makes [their] skin feel as good as this.” They say it’s “simple yet effective” and leaves them with “no breakouts or irritation.” Just radiant, youthful skin that’s even, clear and enviable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by boohoo.com (@boohoo) on Oct 9, 2019 at 7:19am PDT

This moisturizing cream does it all. Seriously. It claims to soothe frantic skin with aloe extract and healing arnica while also reducing redness with mallow and cucumber extracts. The infusion of vitamins A, C and E, along with antioxidant-rich grapeseed oil, may also “reduce fine lines, minimize wrinkles and neutralize free radicals” for an ageless complexion. Thanks to the power of Active HydraMesh Technology, our skin may look smoother than it has since we were actual children!

To use this anti-aging cream, always begin by cleansing and toning your face, following up with any eye creams, essences and serums in your routine. Then take this cream and massage it into your face and neck using light, upward strokes, helping it to absorb and training your skin not to sag. Use twice a day — once in the morning and once before bed!

This gentle moisturizer is vegan, gluten-free and certified cruelty-free, making it even better than we could have ever imagined. Want to stock up on even more Dermalogica goodies? Now is the time, because Dermstore is offering a Dermalogica Meet Dermalogica Amenity Pack with any $150 Dermalogica purchase while supplies last! Your whole new routine is waiting!

