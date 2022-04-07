Sandra Bullock is not interested in making another Miss Congeniality movie — in fact, she regrets making the 2005 sequel in the first place.

“God, no. No, no,” the Lost City star, 57, told Metro U.K. on Wednesday, April 6, about reprising her role as Gracie Hart. “Two shouldn’t have been done, but I’m glad that it did because it was with Regina [King], who just I freaking adore. That one should have remained a one-off.”

King, 51, played no-nonsense bodyguard Sam Fuller in the sequel, which saw the pair team up to rescue Gracie’s pageant friends after they had been kidnapped. The two travel to Las Vegas as Bullock’s character once again goes undercover and she and Sam eventually become friends themselves.

While the Blind Side actress doesn’t want to step back into her character’s heels again, she’s more than happy to hand the role off to someone else. “Unless, they make a prequel with a young Gracie Hart, (with) a little mustache and monobrow,” Bullock isn’t interested, she explained. “I think Gracie Hart in her 10, 11-year-old life, still acting very much the same as Gracie Hart as an adult would be cute.”

Bullock has never been shy about sharing the films she regrets making over the course of her decades-long career. “I have one [movie that] no one came around to and I’m still embarrassed I was in,” the Proposal star told TooFab last month. “It’s called Speed 2.”

The Oscar winner reprised her role from the 1995 blockbuster, Speed, for its sequel two years later. In Speed 2: Cruise Control, Bullock and her character’s new beau, are on a cruise ship that gets hijacked by a villain (Willem Dafoe), who plans to crash the boat into an oil tanker. Her original costar, Keanu Reeves, turned down the sequel, and the Virginia native wishes she had done the same thing.

“I’ve been very vocal about it,” Bullock said. “[It] makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island.”

After the interviewer confessed that he loved watching the 1997 sequel to Speed, Bullock quipped: “That’s one I wished I hadn’t done and no fans came around that I know of, except for you.” Adding that the movie had earned a “very quiet” reception, the Oscar winner stated that there were only a handful of people who told her that they enjoyed Speed 2. “Like five people [like that movie]. Him and the other four 12-year-olds who were watching the slow boat going towards the tiny island.”

Bullock’s new film, The Lost City, is currently in theaters.

