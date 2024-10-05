Sarah Paulson can’t wait to act alongside Kim Kardashian on their new series, All’s Fair.

“She’s always been so lovely to me the few times I’ve met her, and I have no reason to think anything other than like it’s going to be a great, great, good time,” Paulson, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Friday, October 4, premiere of her new movie Hold Your Breath. “I’m meeting her for the first time tomorrow night, so I’m excited.”

Paulson and Kardashian, 43, are set to costar in All’s Fair, a new legal drama created by Ryan Murphy about an all-female divorce law firm.

“Ryan Murphy at the helm means we’re all going to have a glorious time,” Paulson, already a staple in Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology, gushed to Us. “We’re all going to look fabulous!”

All’s Fair will be the first time that Paulson and Kardashian, who recently appeared in AHS: Delicate, share the screen.

“My experience with Kim Kardashian has always been one of real joy,” Paulson said. “I love watching [The Kardashians.]”

After years of keeping up with Kardashian and her famous family’s reality TV shows, Paulson had a chance to watch her shine on AHS. Earlier this month, Paulson told Yahoo Entertainment that it’s “absolutely time for people to take [her] seriously as an actress.”

Paulson told Us on Friday that she found it a no-brainer to defend Kardashian’s acting skills.

“I feel like we live in a scary world right now where there’s a lot of terrifying aspects to just being alive, in terms of living on the planet we’re living on,” she said. “And certainly one of the things to be celebrated is the idea of a bunch of women coming together to make a TV show.”

Murphy, 58, initially crafted All’s Fair with Kardashian in mind, as the reality TV star is currently studying to become an attorney. (Kardashian passed the “baby bar” in 2021 after three failed attempts.)

“I’m going to be playing a high-powered divorce attorney,” Kardashian said on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” in June. “I will be channeling Laura Wasser if that resonates with anybody. … I’m really excited about it. That confidence that [Ryan] believes in me to take this project on means so much to me. It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV.”

Before Paulson and Kardashian team up in All’s Fair, the Tony-winning actress is focused on Hold Your Breath. Paulson stars in the horror film, which takes place in 1930s Oklahoma as a woman becomes convinced a sinister presence threatens her family.

“I feel like [the genre is] like a playground where you can, you know, you’re living in the world of extremes,” Paulson said. “You’re also living in the world of usually the circumstances for the character are about life and death. And so, therefore, all of my natural tendencies to have big reactions fit right in. My mother called me Sarah Bernhardt since I was a small child, and I knew one day it would come in handy. And here it has. My penchant for drama has found its way to a fruitful place.”

Hold Your Breath is currently streaming on Hulu.

With reporting by Mariel Turner