Sarah Paulson has receipts! Proof! Timeline! F—ing everything!

The Emmy award-winning actress, 49, hilariously reenacted Heather Gay’s iconic Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 4 finale speech during an appearance on the Wednesday, October 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

And if Paulson’s dramatic performance wasn’t enough — she had the perfect prop to play Gay: one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak’s equally iconic wigs!

With Gay sitting beside her in the Bravo Clubhouse, Paulson delivered a note-perfect take on the Bad Mormon author’s confrontation with Monica Garcia in the final episode of RHOSLC season 4. As Paulson concluded her recital, Gay applauded the actress, approving Paulson’s take on the scene.

Viewers will recall the dramatic moment Gay confronted Garcia during a trip to Bermuda about her involvement with an anonymous Instagram account that spread gossip about the RHOSLC cast.

“I have your perfect formula: receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f—ing everything to prove that you are a f—ing bully and a f—ing troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you’ve treated us!” Gay yelled at Garcia during the season 4 finale. “Every single one of us has woken up in fear for the s— that you posted!”

Since the episode aired back in January, Gay’s theatrical confrontation has been recreated by pros from Dancing With the Stars and California congressman Robert Garcia.

During Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen revealed that Housewives superfan Paulson requested to appear on the show alongside Gay.

Cohen noted that Gay recently saw Paulson perform in the Broadway play Appropriate, but “didn’t go backstage and Sarah was very upset” by the apparent snub.

“I was disappointed because I’m gonna be honest, I looked at Instagram during the show,” Paulson explained. “I saw a picture of Heather … it was just of her thigh, a Playbill and a cocktail. I was like, ‘Oh, my God!’ I went running through the bowels of the theater screaming, ‘Heather Gay is here!’”

“And everyone in the cast gets so excited and then you didn’t come backstage and it was a really bad moment for me,” Paulson said, turning to Gay.