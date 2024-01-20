Dancing With the Stars couples have frequently performed renditions of Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango” in the ballroom — but none had a Real Housewives twist until now.
“The Real Housewives of DWTS,” pro Ezra Sosa captioned a Friday, January 19, TikTok video of tour rehearsals with fellow dancers Jenna Johnson, Rylee Arnold and Alexis Warr.
In the footage, the foursome stood in a line on stage to mimic the famous choreography from “Cell Block Tango.” As they hit their opening poses, the audio in the background was synced to Heather Gay’s now-viral monologue from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season finale.
“Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots!” Heather, 49, quipped, which was set to an acoustic version of the Chicago song. “F—king everything!”
During the January 2 finale of RHOSLC season 4, Heather confronted costar Monica Garcia regarding her involvement with Instagram gossip account Reality Von Tease during their cast trip to Bermuda.
“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather had told Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone [who] has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”
@ezrasosa
the real housewives of DWTS 💅 #dwts
The trio then reunited with Monica, 40, and Angie Katsanevas at a group dinner, which is where Heather dropped her bombshell.
“Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots! F–king everything!” she exclaimed, clapping her hands between each word for further emphasis.
Monica subsequently revealed there is more to the story.
“There is so much more I wanted to say, but I knew I wasn’t gonna be heard at all,” Monica said at the end of the finale. “There are a lot of things that I could have said. That was not the time, but there is so much more to the story that needs to be said, and, trust me, you’re all gonna want to hear it.”
While the RHOSLC cast hashed out their issues during the reunion, which aired earlier this week, not everything had been settled.
“There were a lot of issues at reunion that I feel like were a lot bigger than some of the things I needed to tackle, and there’s only so much time in the day,” Meredith, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023. “Obviously, if it was the biggest thing under the sun, I would’ve raised my hand. But … I don’t like to upset Andy [Cohen] by interrupting.”
Meredith, in particular, wished that she had gotten closure regarding her falling out with former friend Lisa, 48.