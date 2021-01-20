While rumors are swirling about Sarah Trott’s sudden exit from The Bachelor, a source close to the season 25 contestant exclusively tells Us Weekly that there is no truth to reports that she was in a relationship prior to filming.

“She was not in a serious relationship before the show, but she was completely committed to finding love,” the source says. “She’s always open to finding love, which again is the reason why she went on. While she still wants to find love, her focus is on her family. She’s just trying to move forward with her life and trying to help find a cure for ALS.”

Sarah, 24, quit Matt James’ season of the show during the Monday, January 18, episode amid drama with the other girls. After the former broadcast journalist crashed a group date to talk to the 29-year-old former football player about her insecurities and doubts about the show’s process, the other contestants made it clear that they weren’t happy with her.

Sarah subsequently isolated herself from the rest of the cast and when she tried to apologize, Victoria Larson told her that she wasn’t forgiven. Sarah, who has been open with Matt about her father’s battle with ALS, told the lead she was going home to be with her family.

“The reason why she left was really because of family reasons and wanting to be there for her father. She also left for her personal well-being,” the source said. “The thing she doesn’t regret is she has been able to be an immense amount of time at home and spend time with her father — that’s something she can’t ever regret.”

The insider adds that it’s been “really hard” for Sarah to watch the show back as some contestants, including Kit Keenan, apologize via social media for how they treated her on the show. The source notes that Sarah is trying to focus on the positives, including her ALS caregiver’s community.

“The time she spent on the show was a really emotional time for her, and now she’s experiencing that same emotion watching it back. It hasn’t been easy,” the source said. “The positive that has come out of this, which she’s really excited about, is she’s raised immense awareness for ALS. She did start a caregiver’s community where she has allowed other people going through the same situation to share their experiences and help each other. This is helping her continue moving forward. She hopes to find people she can connect with and connect others, and let people know she’s there for them and they’re in this together.”

Following the January 4 premiere, Sarah has also made headlines for partying with G-Eazy in early 2020. In the recently resurfaced snaps, she was spotted leaving a club in Los Angeles with the rapper.

“I have a lot of friends in Los Angeles and we are just friends,” she told Entertainment Tonight about the photos. “Those pictures were taken what feels like forever ago. We’re just friends.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Diana Cooper