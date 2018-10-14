Seth Meyers got sentimental and honored his friend and former costar Amy Poehler twice during the Saturday, October 13, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Best Friends Forever

Not only did Meyers reprise his “Really!?!” segment during “Weekend Update,” with Colin Jost and Michael Che subbing in for Poehler, but the host also paid tribute to his former costar by wearing a T-shirt featuring her character from Inside Out when introducing musical guest Paul Simon.

All Love

Meyers’ monologue centered around his love for the sketch series, which he worked on for more than 12 years. In addition to inviting 100 people from the show to his wedding and, he quipped, naming his sons Dick and Box because of his adoration for Andy Samberg, the Late Night With Seth Meyers host noted that he basically moved from Monica and Rachel’s apartment to Joey and Chandler’s apartment when he began his current gig, given the proximity.

The comedian also shared an eerie story about a Kanye West sketch that took place in 2007, wherein the musician interrupted winners at various award shows. Two years later, the rapper did the same thing in real life to Taylor Swift at the VMAs.

In the Slammer

Kenan Thompson dusted off his Bill Cosby impression for this sketch, where Meyers’ character shared a cell with the recently incarcerated star. It was touchy at points because of the subject matter, but watching Cosby figure out Jell-O is a staple food of the prison system was worth a laugh.

No. 1

Heidi Gardner appeared as a Goop staffer in this “Weekend Update” bit. The new employee became nervous when Che suggested that founder Gwyneth Paltrow could be watching the segment, and she was unable to fill viewers in on the products she was supposed to be discussing. At one point she told the anchor: “You’re gonna make me Goop my pants.”

Thirsty Cops

Leslie Jones and Ego Nwodim let the one-liners fly when their police officer characters pulled over a driver, played by Meyers, to repeatedly hit on him in a very inappropriate manner. Kate McKinnon joined in before the victim decided the gag wasn’t so bad after all.

Q&A

The highlight of this sketch was the bizarre series of questions Meyers’ film director received from his audience. One claimed to be his father while another asked if everyone in the credits was dead or could never die. And when Jones showed up as the moderator’s irate wife, all bets were off.

Simon and Simon

Simon brought a fresh sound to the SNL stage as yMusic, a sextet made up of a trumpet, a flute, a clarinet, a violin, a viola and a cello, joined the iconic singer during his performances of “Can’t Run But” and the Simon and Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

