Saturday Night Live alums Tina Fey and Amy Poehler dropped by the Saturday, May 11, episode to celebrate Mother’s Day by raving over their children.

Mother Speak 101

Poehler and Fey joined host Emma Thompson for her monologue to decipher what mothers really mean since they speak in code. For instance, “You look tired,” translates to, “You look bad,” and if Mom compliments your shirt, she bought it for you. The trio ended the bit by extending personal messages to their kids for Mother’s Day. “I love you, Archie and Abel,” Poehler said before Fey added, “Alice and Penelope, you make me so happy,” and Thompson also shouted-out her two children, Gaia and Tindyebwa.

Pete’s Mom

Pete Davidson detailed life with his roommates: his mom and his 21-year-old sister. The comedian noted during the “Weekend Update” segment that he bought a house with his mother, rather than for her like most celebrities. He then brought her out to give her the gift of being on television. Davidson hoped Jon Hamm was watching at home so he could set his mother up with the Mad Men alum. The actor later showed up in the closing credits with none other than Davidson’s mom!

Ps and Qs

Duchess Meghan’s third cousin, played by Leslie Jones, took an etiquette class from Thompson ahead of the royal christening but found that her teacher was not keen on missteps. For every mistake, the Brit slapped, punched and choked her pupil until she got it right.

Wait, What Is That?

SNL made light of Game of Thrones’ Starbucks cup snafu by placing other modern products in period pieces, including Downtown Abbey, Shakespeare in Love and Roots.

At the Movies

Heidi Gardner’s teen movie critic, Bailey, returned to “Weekend Update” to preview summer films. Her observations? Aladdin is so random because that’s not even what a lamp looks like, and Detective Pikachu is hot. Bailey also declared, “Believe Constance Wu,” amid the Fresh Off the Boat star’s Twitter controversy.

All Figured Out

Gardner and Thompson led this sketch as a mother-daughter duo. The former’s new mom character could not believe how “perfect” her own mother was while raising her … except she was not at all. In Gardner’s eyes, though, she was without flaws. “To us you were perfect even when you weren’t,” a message read at the end of the segment.

