Today kicked off the week without one of its head anchors.

Third hour of Today host Sheinelle Jones filled in for Savannah Guthrie on the first two hours of the NBC morning show’s Monday, April 22, episode. Guthrie’s cohost Hoda Kotb revealed that the TV personality was “taking some time off today” but didn’t further specify the reason behind her absence.

Guthrie, 52, has yet to address her break via social media. Monday’s episode of Today also marked the return of Craig Melvin, who was absent the entire week prior.

Guthrie previously offered fans a glimpse at her weekend via Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her husband, Michael Feldman, and their son, Charley, 7, having fun at a Philadelphia 76ers NBA game against the New York Knicks. (The couple, who wed in 2014, also share daughter Vale, 9.)

“Best lives lived – thank you @nba!! go @sixers!” she captioned the Sunday, April 21, post. Guthrie shared more photos from the family outing via her Instagram Story, including the pair’s reactions before and after 76ers player Joel Embiid suffered an injury.

“Eating his feelings,” Guthrie captioned a funny photo of Charley with a shocked look on his face while eating a bag of M&M’s.

Guthrie ended last week’s batch of Today episodes by celebrating the release of Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. She and her cohosts surprised fans at NYC’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza with Target’s exclusive clear vinyl version of the record.

“I’m never letting mine go,” Guthrie joked during the Friday, April 19, episode. “I’m going to sleep with this tonight.”

Guthrie also commemorated the album’s release by wearing a TTPD-inspired outfit. “In my ‘dress like Taylor’s new album’ era,” she captioned a Friday Instagram Story of herself posing with the album. Matching the record’s black-and-white color scheme, she sported a gray dress with a white short-sleeved shirt underneath.

“Just two tortured poets hanging out,” Guthrie captioned a follow-up Instagram Story pic of herself and Carson Daly showing off their TTPD vinyls.

New music wasn’t the only thing being celebrated on Friday — it was also Jones’ 46th birthday. “You are making 46 look all kinds of good. We love you. Happy Birthday,” Guthrie lovingly told the birthday girl last week.

Guthrie previously took a week off from Today in March to enjoy spring break with her family. That same month, she and Feldman, 55, celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

“This was us – ten years ago today!” she captioned an Instagram slideshow featuring photos from their wedding and of their kids on March 15. “And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike ❤️.”