Scheana Shay isn’t letting the “But how does this affect Scheana?” jokes bring her down.

Scheana, 38, answered a fan question about her reaction to the recent joke trend during the Friday, April 26, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast, which featured her husband Brock Davies as a guest.

“Feels like something’s finally about me,” she quipped to Brock, 32. “I’m laughing when I’m seeing these.”

Scheana has made an effort to publicly show support for the viral joke, adding, “I’ve even retweeted and responded to people because I’m just like, ‘You know what? I like to be in on the joke.”

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

Vanderpump Rules fans can look forward to more of Scheana’s reaction in song form. “In one of my new songs that I’m writing, I’m like, ‘I can poke fun of myself a bit,’” Scheana shared. “But that’s the thing I love so much about the music that I’m writing is to be able to put my thoughts and feelings into a dope song. More to come. The master is almost done.”

After season 11 of Vanderpump Rules premiered earlier this year, Scheana quickly found herself the butt of the joke. Her comments about how deeply affected she was by Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss — which caused his split from Ariana Madix — received the most backlash.

“I just am hurting still. Why can I never have one moment where it can be about me? I am hurt,” Scheana told Lala Kent during a March episode. “I lost a very, very dear friend. I am struggling with that. But I am not allowed to feel anything because it is only about Ariana. I am tired.”

Scheana also raised eyebrows for discussing how she wanted to be a contestant on Dancing With the Stars years before Ariana, 38, got the opportunity. The social media response caused Scheana to clarify what she actually meant.

“That was my genuine emotion in the moment, and as cringe as I might be sometimes, I don’t ever regret sharing. That is literally my job here,” she explained on her podcast in March. “This season, I was priding myself on trying to be the most open and honest version of myself — even if at times the audience may not agree with me.”

Related: Breaking Down the Order 'VPR' Cast Members Forgave Tom Sandoval Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules documented Tom Sandoval‘s post-scandal apology tour — which has been met with mixed reactions. Sandoval was at odds with most of his costars when news broke in March 2023 about his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. After Sandoval and Ariana Madix‘s nearly decade-long relationship came to an end due to […]

Scheana added: “I went way out of my comfort zone this season and I’m hoping that y’all can show me some grace and just understand that a lot of the things that we’re navigating are relatable. I’m putting it all out there because I hope that it helps people who have gone through similar things.”

Despite prioritizing authenticity on screen, Scheana has been more tight-lipped about how her behavior affected her friendship with Ariana. On Friday’s podcast episode, Scheana was asked about Ariana admitting she wasn’t thrilled by what was said about her this season.

“I feel like [if Ariana watched all the episodes] she would have at least had more context vs. forming thoughts from what she’s seen on her TikTok and the social media echo chamber,” Scheana noted. “I think having full conversations and context instead of just little sound bites and clips, I think would have been beneficial.”

Related: Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay's Friendship Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix’s tight friendship has been documented on Vanderpump Rules for years. After making guest appearances on the first two seasons of the Bravo reality series, Madix became a main cast member in 2015. From the beginning, Shay’s bond with Madix served as a contrast to her tumultuous relationships with fellow SUR […]

Scheana said she didn’t regret vocalizing her concerns about how Ariana was processing her split from Sandoval, 41.

“We are put in situations where we have conversations that we maybe wouldn’t normally have,” she added. “There are uncomfortable things that we do because we’re making a show as well. I don’t expect her or other castmates to be singing my praises at all times.”

Scheana concluded: “One of the issues I have with some people is when they act one way to my face, but then I watch the aftershow and I watch confessionals and I see the things they say about me behind my back. Or how they respond when someone else says something about me. It’s sometimes fake or performative.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.