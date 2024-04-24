The cast of Vanderpump Rules hasn’t totally recovered from the season 11 reunion taping, with Ally Lewber giving Us insight into the status of Ariana Madix and Scheana Shay’s relationship.

“I’m personally good with everyone. I just saw Ariana and Scheana at Coachella. There was some tension,” Ally, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 23. “I think at the end of the day, everyone’s a family, and I know it’s a very cheesy basic answer, but they really are. And they’ve all been through so much together where I don’t have any doubt they’ll be fine. But I do think, I’m sure some feelings are hurt.”

Ally noted that watching the season “back is a little different than, I think, everyone thought in the moment.” Ariana, 38, shared a similar sentiment earlier this week while also addressing the idea that she’s getting a “villain edit” on the show, something Ally disagrees with.

“I don’t think she’s getting a villain edit. … But I do see how they’re giving Sandoval a lot of attention in a way,” she said. “So I could see that, but I don’t think there’s any possible way she could get the villain edit.”

Season 11 of VPR has followed the fallout of Tom Sandoval’s affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which led to the end of Ariana and Sandoval’s nearly 10-year relationship.

Viewers have been divided about how the cast has approached their respective friendships with Sandoval, with Ariana and Katie Maloney cutting him off and Scheana and Lala Kent hearing him out on several occasions.

“It is hard [to be in the middle, but] I’m used to [it], I’ve been there my whole life [as a] Libra Moon,” Ally told Us. “But no, in this instance, I am friends with Scheana and I am friends with Ariana. And like at Coachella, I hung out with both of them and we didn’t have to talk about any of it. And if they wanted to talk about it, they can.”

There’s been reports that things come to a head at the reunion, which taped last month.

“It was heavy,” Ally told Us. “And everyone will want to watch it. I mean, even me, I want to see what happens again, because it was just emotional. It was a lot.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.