Play your favorite sad song on repeat because Schmigadoon has been canceled after two seasons.

“I am sad to share that Apple will not be moving forward with season 3 of Schmigadoon!” creator Cinco Paul announced via X on Thursday, January 18. “The season is written (including 25 new songs), but we unfortunately won’t be making it. Such is life.”

Paul, 59, thanked “everyone involved” in the Apple TV+ series. “It’s a miracle we even got two seasons, honestly, and I’m so grateful we did,” he continued. “And to all the fans of the show out there — thank you with all of my heart. Your love and support has meant so much, and the fact that you connected with our show, that it brought some joy, means the world to me.”

While the show won’t move forward as planned, Paul revealed that he hasn’t given up hope that it’ll find a new home. “This was tough news to get, but the optimist in me is convinced it’s not the end of Schmigadoon,” he wrote. “And maybe it’s even a happy beginning.”

Aaron Tveit, who played Danny Bailey/Topher on the show, reposted Paul’s message via his Instagram Story. “Thank you, Cinco, #broadwayvideo, everyone at @appletv, and this brilliant cast and crew!” he wrote. “And, of course, all the fans who came and visited our little town(s).”

Schmigadoon! premiered in 2021 and followed Josh Skinner (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa Gimble (Cecily Strong) as they went on a backpacking trip to a magical town where the residents act like they’re in a musical. During season 2, Josh and Melissa traveled to a different town with different characters and a whole new musical vibe.

“It was such a kind of a whirlwind. I really did get whisked away to a magical place,” Strong, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2021 of season 1. “I got whisked away to Vancouver during a pandemic and then lived on that set for six weeks or something. Just [to work] with people that I am such fans of every day was so much fun. You couldn’t feel bad. You couldn’t keep a bad mood on that set. It’s one of the most loving environments I’ve ever worked in, where it was, like, one day [Paul’s] crying, [director Barry Sonnenfeld’s] crying, I’m crying. We’re all just, like, ‘Oh, I just love you so much.’”

The show also starred Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough/Jenny Banks, Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton/Miss Codwell and Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove/Dooley Blight.

Despite its short run, Schmigadoon! earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for the season 1 soundtrack. The series was nominated for four Emmy Awards in 2022 and won the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. At the 2023 Emmys, which aired in January due to strike delays, the series was nominated for three categories: Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour), Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour) and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming.