Scott Disick is still surprised by the eating habits he had before his weight loss.

“Honestly, I had no idea how horrible it was — what I was doing at night,” he revealed on the Thursday, June 6, episode of The Kardashians.

Scott, 41, recalled a specific pattern with food, adding, “Eating those little bread things. The Hawaiian rolls. I was pounding a whole box of them a night. I loved them. But I didn’t realize what I was doing.”

It wasn’t just food that was a problem for Scott. “And then I also didn’t know the whole thing about ginger ale being the same thing as a soda,” Scott shared. “I know! It just seemed like it was a soothing drink.”

Scott told Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner that he had to press pause on his love of ginger ale, adding,. “All day I would be drinking gingers. I was going through 20 gingers a day.”

Since Scott started working on losing weight, the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan has noticed.

“Scott, but we are going to stop losing weight, right?” Khloé, 39, asked earlier in the episode. “You look amazing but …” Scott, however, said he still had “three more” pounds left that he wanted to lose.

Before getting in shape, Scott’s appearance became a cause for concern with his loved ones. Season 4 of The Kardashians featured many mentions from Khloé and others about how Scott’s body went through some changes following his 2022 car accident.

“I gained a lot of weight here because of my back,” he said during an October 2023 episode. “Ever since that car accident, [my back pain] got worse over time.”

Khloé, meanwhile, admitted she was worried about Scott at the time.

“I think Scott maybe needs a little pep talk because this is probably the unhealthiest I’ve seen him. He’s barely mobile and it is all from his back,” Khloé mentioned on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians. “That wouldn’t make anyone feel good. I think Scott needs to realize these things are fixable. You can’t let it get you down.”

Earlier this season, Kris praised Scott for his hard work, saying, “Wow somebody has lost a lot of weight. You look great.”

She continued: “Scott looks great. I know he has really struggled the last year or so,” she told the cameras. “I felt like he was not in the best place and it made me really sad.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.