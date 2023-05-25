Noticing a change. Scott Disick commented on Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian‘s appearances following their respective splits.

“What’s going on? You guys have gotten so little. Breakup diets?” Disick, 39, asked Kim, 42, and Khloé, 38, during the season 3 premiere of The Kardashians, which started streaming on Thursday, May 25.

The Hulu series previously showcased parts of the KKW Beauty founder’s romance with Pete Davidson.

“So, this is how it went down with me and Pete. I did Saturday Night Live [in October 2021] and then when we kissed in a scene it was just a vibe. I was like, ‘Oh s–t. Maybe I just need to try something different,'” the Skims founder detailed during a June 2022 episode of the hit series. “So, a few days later I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’ I text him. I wasn’t even thinking, ‘I am going to be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, I need to get out there.’ I was basically DTF (down to f–k).”

The same month the episode about the comedian aired, the California native, who filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, opened up about how her outlook on dating had changed amid her connection with Pete, 29.

“I believe in love [and] I would never not believe in love. So no matter what you have been through, it is actually something me and my sisters have been talking about, you can get hard,” Kim said on Today With Hoda & Jenna in June 2022. “I think I might have been that way for 10 months [before Pete], and then after that I was like, ‘OK, I am ready.’ It was so pleasantly unexpected.”

Less than two months later, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that Pete and Kim had called it quits. The comedian was later spotted spending time with Emily Ratajkowski before going public with his Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders earlier this year.

Khloé, for her part, has faced many ups and downs with ex Tristan Thompson over the years. The Good American cofounder, who had dated the athlete, 32, off-and-on since 2016, confirmed in the season 2 premiere that she expanded her family with Tristan as they quietly split amid his paternity lawsuit with by fitness model Maralee Nichols. After requesting genetic testing, the NBA player publicly acknowledged son Theo’s paternity one month after the child’s arrival in December 2021.

Viewers were offered a glimpse at the birth of Khloé and Tristan’s second child in September 2022.

“Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author said in the episode which aired one month after her son’s arrival. “Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.