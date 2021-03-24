Just own it! Scott Disick urges Khloé Kardashian to stop caring about the public’s perception of her on-off relationship with Tristan Thompson in a sneak peek of the Thursday, March 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

In the clip, which debuted on Wednesday, March 24, the Revenge Body host, 36, confronts the Talentless designer, 37, in August 2020 after he leaves a comment on her Instagram calling the NBA star, 30, a “lucky man.” The comment, in turn, confirmed Us Weekly’s exclusive report that the couple were back together following Thompson’s cheating scandals in April 2018 and February 2019.

“Honestly, me and Tristan are figuring things out,” Kardashian concedes in a confessional. “But I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings, and that’s how I want to keep it.”

Disick, for his part, insists that he meant no harm with the comment, arguing that it “could just be me saying, like, my opinion.”

After the Good American cofounder says she felt the need to delete the Flip It Like Disick star’s comment and untag herself in social media trolls’ critical posts about her reunion with Thompson, Kim Kardashian sides with Disick.

“I am so over you bowing down to what the public thinks,” the aspiring lawyer, 40, tells Khloé.

Playing devil’s advocate, Disick interjects to acknowledge that the athlete “f–ked up” before turning to the Strong Looks Better Naked author and saying, “There’s gonna come a point where he doesn’t want to feel like you’re embarrassed of him still. It’s still gotta be kind of hard. … The truth is, no matter what you do, people are always going to talk s–t.”

Us broke the news in August 2020 that Khloé was “hopeful” that Thompson had “changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [COVID-19] quarantine.” A second insider revealed that the pair’s reconciliation had sparked conversations about giving their daughter, True, a little brother or sister because the 3-year-old was “at the perfect age.”

During the March 18 premiere of KUWTK’s 20th and final season, the former Kocktails With Khloé host confirmed that she and the basketball player were taking steps to have their second child together. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 4, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.)

“My plan was to have kids closer in age, but with COVID and everything, my plan’s been a little delayed,” she said, noting that she had three healthy embryos: one girl and two boys. “I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it’s such a blessing, especially during these times, to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.