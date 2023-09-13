Selena Gomez Jokes She Looks Constipated Next to Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez’s night at the VMAs continues to make headlines, but this time, she’s the one making the joke.

Gomez, 30, took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 12, and joked about her appearance while hugging BFF Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. “She looks stunning I look constipated,” Gomez wrote over a photo of the two. “Typical.”

In the image, Gomez has her arms wrapped around Swift as she leaned back while talking to her. Swift smiled at her and hugged her longtime friend back.

If you ask Us, both the pop stars looked stunning at the awards show. Gomez donned a ruby red Oscar de la Renta dress embellished with floral beading, and Swift rocked a black Versace gown with a strappy back.

During the evening, Gomez made waves on social media for her reaction to Olivia Rodrigo’s performance. While she appeared confused by the “Take Him Back!” singer’s stage “malfunction,” Gomez denied that she was throwing shade. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself. Much love,” she penned via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 13.

While Gomez wasn’t here for the shade accusations, she has Gomez joked about the way she looked in the past. In August, she was turned into a meme for wrapping herself in a blanket and gazing into the distance with a stoic face.

At the time, she reposted some of her favorite fan-made captions to her Instagram story. “Horror movie characters sitting in the back of an ambulance after almost dying,” one wrote. A second fan put the picture in black and white and captioned it, “My mom just sent me this old picture of my abuela from when she was still living in Mexico, this was taken during a year without rain.”

Back in May 2018, she posted a video via Instagram of her rushing to exit the Met Gala. She ran down through a parking garage searching for her sprinter van after her self tan had developed too orange. “Me when I saw my pictures from MET,” she captioned the post.

Later, in September 2021, she explained what happened that night. “I put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and even. As the evening kept going on it was getting darker and darker and I didn’t notice it,” she said in a Get Ready With Me video with Vogue. “I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I’m completely orange. I was like, ‘This is gonna be terrible because I’m gonna get eaten alive about this.’” To get ahead of the haters, Gomez had her security take a video for her social media of her running away from the gala because “my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there.”