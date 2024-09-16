Selena Gomez’s biggest cheerleader watched the 2024 Emmy Awards from home — and in pajamas.

“My god daughter made my night … I’m also Tia by the way💕,” Gomez, 32, captioned an Instagram Story video of her goddaughter adorably shouting “Tia” while watching Candice Bergen present the winner for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series on Sunday, September 15.

Gomez earned her first acting Emmy nomination for her role as Mabel Mora on Only Murders in the Building but ultimately lost the award to Hacks’ Jean Smart.

Though Gomez did not tag anyone in the post, she is known to be the godmother of her cousin Priscilla Cosme’s daughter, Aubriella. “So this happened,” Cosme captioned a November 2020 Instagram Story pic of Gomez holding baby Aubriella after being asked to be the child’s godmother, according to Elle. Aubriella was dressed in a Snow White outfit next to a sign that stated, “Every princess needs a fairy godmother. Will you be mine?”

Related: The 10 Buzziest Moments From the Emmys: Red Carpet to Viral Standouts Here’s to the small screen! The 2024 Emmy Awards brought together Hollywood’s best and brightest to celebrate another year of outstanding television. Before the ceremony kicked off on Sunday, September 15, the stars hit the red carpet in style. Selena Gomez, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Aniston and more posed, preened and spoke with reporters outside the […]

Gomez — who is reportedly the godmother of Cosme’s son, Aiden, as well — has been featured on Cosme’s Instagram profile several times over the years. “Someone is happy to see his Tia!” she captioned a sweet snap of Gomez holding baby Aiden while sitting at a piano in October 2015.

Cosme included more pics of herself and Gomez in a November 2023 Instagram post, which she captioned, “Life lately ♡.” (Gomez also served as Priscilla’s maid of honor for her 2019 wedding to Jay Cosme.)

Gomez stepped out in style at Sunday’s awards show in a custom black Ralph Lauren gown with a silver embellished neckline. She completed the ensemble with dozens of diamond jewels and a natural glam makeup look, wearing her dark hair down. She walked the red carpet at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles solo before being joined by her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, inside the ceremony.

Related: 2024 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion TV’s Biggest Night never fails to deliver fierce fashion. Stars including Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and more are nominated at the 2024 Emmys, taking place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 15, and hosted by Eugene Levy and son Dan Levy. Gomez, 32, is nominated for Outstanding Lead […]

She and her Only Murders in the Building costars Steve Martin and Martin Short presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “I got you, baby,” Short, 74, was heard telling Gomez before they walked out on stage.

Before announcing The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the winner, Gomez cracked several jokes with their castmates. In addition to quipping that they were on the verge of becoming “childless cat ladies,” she stated, “The Emmy Awards! What a magical evening it’s been trying to remember people’s names.” Short chimed in that they were also “pretending that we’ve seen their shows.”

Despite going home empty-handed, Gomez celebrated her big night via Instagram. “Thank you so much to the Emmy’s for our recognition! We are so grateful,” she captioned Instagram pics of her red carpet look, as well as a snap of Blanco, 36, kissing her on the cheek.