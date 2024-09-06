Reality TV fans were in for a fun surprise when Michelle Lally from Bravo’s The Valley appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

The finale for season 8, which was released on Friday, September 6, introduced Michelle, 36, as a listing agent on a home in Studio City that Chelsea Lazkani was touring for a client.

“So my client bought it a year and a half ago for 4.15 and I listed it for 4.2 million. It’s a three bedroom, plus office, three bath,” Michelle explained. “Over 3,000 square feet on an almost 11,000 square-foot lot. But my client bought this house because of this amazing 180-degree view of The Valley.”

Michelle also referenced her and estranged husband Jesse Lally‘s 4-year-old daughter Isabella, whom viewers met on The Valley‘s debut season. The former couple were still together while filming the show but Us Weekly broke the news in March that Jesse, 43, and Michelle parted ways, days before The Valley premiered.

Jesse has since moved on with Lacy Nicole while Michelle is dating financial advisor Aaron Nosler. Michelle wasn’t the only one documenting the downfall of her marriage. Season 8 of Selling Sunset showed Chelsea, 31, preparing to file for divorce from husband Jeff Lazkani.

“The foundation I built in Manhattan Beach is something I thought I’d be building for years to come. I would have fought until the very end for my marriage,” Chelsea explained in the finale before taking off her wedding ring, adding, “I think this needs to come off.”

Earlier in the season, Chelsea caught wind of rumors that Jeff, 41, was unfaithful. She mentioned multiple times on the show that she has yet to approach him with the speculation. News ultimately broke in March that Chelsea submitted paperwork to end her marriage after seven years. Documents obtained by Us cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split but did not cite an exact date of separation.

Chelsea, who shares kids Maddox, 5, and Melia, 3, with Jeff, requested joint physical and legal custody. She also asked for spousal support but didn’t request for the court to terminate Jeff’s ability to ask for alimony.

“[Chelsea] had suspected the cheating for a while and wanted to catch him in the act before filing,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “She finally had enough and decided to file this week, but it was a long time coming. She is still in the house with their kids. She wants him to stay out of the house, and they are not on speaking terms.”

Jeff has yet to publicly address the breakup or the accusations against him. Chelsea, meanwhile, appeared to be moving forward in the season 8 finale when she decided she might want to purchase the Studio City property for herself.

“I came here for a potential buyer but I’m actually kind of thinking maybe this is somewhere I could see myself living,” she noted. “I haven’t wrapped my head around what the next couple of months — let alone the next couple of years — would look like for me. But something about being in this house just screams ‘new beginnings’ for me. I am kind of not closing my mind to it like I was before. I am just embracing it.”

Selling Sunset is streaming on Netflix.